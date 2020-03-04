Consumer Talk: Continuing our chat about airline travel woes

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Clement- Lindiwe Mazibuko
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
World Cancer Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram
Today at 10:45
Cancer & Nutrition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Omy Naidoo
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Radio station management
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stephen Werner - Exec Producer at Kfm Breakfast
JD Mostert, station manager at 5fm
Shoeshoe Ntsoaki Qhu, Station Manager at Voice of Wits
Today at 11:32
Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 11:45
Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rudi Minnaar - Restaurateur at Bones Kitchen & Bar
Today at 12:10
Greyhound may not be the only casualty of crumbling transport industry - PCPA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggat - Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Today at 12:15
More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thomas Lobban - Legal Manager for Cross-Border Taxation at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 12:23
If Sex Work is illegal, why is SARS taxing OnlyFans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean du Toit
Today at 12:27
Gender rights groups and sex workers call foul on double standards on tax and sexwork
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nosipho Vidima - Human Rights And Lobying Officer at The Sex Workers Education And Advocacy Taskforce
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Latest Local
Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia. 4 February 2021 9:00 AM
[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch explains how these 'bakkie brigades' manage to smooth talk residents. 4 February 2021 6:24 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
View all Local
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto "Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up." 4 February 2021 9:01 AM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest 3 February 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates' Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch. 3 February 2021 6:46 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto "Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up." 4 February 2021 9:01 AM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Consumer Talk With Wendy Knowler
arrow_forward
Consumer Talk: Continuing our chat about airline travel woes

Consumer Talk: Continuing our chat about airline travel woes

4 March 2020 3:24 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler


More episodes from Consumer Talk With Wendy Knowler

Consumer Talk: Looking at date marks

3 February 2021 3:16 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
John Joubert | Commercial Director at Peninsula Beverages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

27 January 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: CPA and cancellation of contracts

20 January 2021 3:39 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Failures in the online shopping space

6 January 2021 3:32 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Megan Pollock | A customer who ordered items from Estee Lauder  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

16 December 2020 3:23 PM

Guest : Wendy Knowler| Consumer Journalist|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: When an item scans a different price from the shelf display

18 November 2020 3:22 PM

Pippa in conversation with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: The potential financial ramifications of losing your phone

4 November 2020 3:46 PM

Pippa and Wendy take the case study of Cara Anderson of Fourways. Take a listen to hear her story.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Why do we still have Yellow Pages?

16 September 2020 3:32 PM

Guest: Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Property Valuations

9 September 2020 3:21 PM

Guests
Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler
Dr. Harris Steinman | Medical Dr. With Special Interest In Consumer Issues

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

2 September 2020 3:13 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

