Consumer Talk: When an item scans a different price from the shelf display

Today at 04:50
Health: Movember looks at the hairy situation of men's mental health
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Garron Gsell - Country Manager at Movember Foundation
Today at 05:10
IFP approaches High Court for the removal of Zandile Gumede
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Velenkosini Hlabisa - Leader at IFP
Today at 05:46
Zondo delayed ruling for Zuma's recusal application
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Modidima Mannya - Executive Director of Legal Services at Unisa
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Is it worthwhile getting water delivered to fill your pool?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lionel Berman
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature: Planet-First Sports
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Bushiris expected back in the dock today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: NLC: red flag raised five years ago
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:45
SARB says cheques are getting bounced out
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tim Masela - Head of the National Payment System
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Brackenfell saga shows there are young South Africans who hold extreme views News24 Editor Adriaan Basson says he is dismayed and concerned by the extreme views held by some young people in South Africa. 18 November 2020 5:28 PM
NMB metro cops bust 1,500 partygoers and not a single mask in sight, Mkhize told A presentation made to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed the extent of Covid-19 non-compliance at street parties and nightc... 18 November 2020 4:27 PM
[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school Stun grenades were used as police dispersed a crowd of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) members outside Brackenfell High School on We... 18 November 2020 1:53 PM
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference' Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou. 18 November 2020 7:37 PM
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning. 18 November 2020 6:39 PM
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense' Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected. 18 November 2020 1:43 PM
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA. 18 November 2020 8:48 PM
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor. 18 November 2020 8:17 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson. 18 November 2020 12:21 PM
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this m... 17 November 2020 5:44 PM
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause. 17 November 2020 4:41 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV sc... 18 November 2020 11:02 AM
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol. 17 November 2020 11:07 AM
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January. 17 November 2020 4:50 PM
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far. 17 November 2020 3:09 PM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Consumer Talk: When an item scans a different price from the shelf display

Consumer Talk: When an item scans a different price from the shelf display

18 November 2020 3:22 PM

Pippa in conversation with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.


Consumer Talk: The potential financial ramifications of losing your phone

4 November 2020 3:46 PM

Pippa and Wendy take the case study of Cara Anderson of Fourways. Take a listen to hear her story.  

Consumer Talk: Why do we still have Yellow Pages?

16 September 2020 3:32 PM

Guest: Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler

Consumer Talk: Property Valuations

9 September 2020 3:21 PM

Guests
Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler
Dr. Harris Steinman | Medical Dr. With Special Interest In Consumer Issues

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

2 September 2020 3:13 PM
Consumer Talk: You forfeit 50% of your festival fee if you cancel

19 August 2020 4:07 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Sarah Roodt | Unhappy customer
Ronen Klugman | Founder of Plett Rage

Consumer Talk : The right to return

12 August 2020 3:12 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Open line

5 August 2020 3:28 PM

Guest: Jayne Bullen | CEO of the Noakes Foundation 

Consumer Talk: Looking at fibre issues

22 July 2020 3:39 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-Large at MyBroadband
Mick Garry | A pensioner from Sun Valley

Consumer Talk: Significant court judgement around insurance cover

1 July 2020 3:57 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Alex Peral of law firm Fluxmans Inc 
Vera Louw of the Strand.

Brace yourself! Another earthquake predicted for Cape Town

Local

Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school

Local

Santaco, transport authorities pledge to curb festive season road deaths

18 November 2020 7:44 PM

French bill clamps down on radical Islam

18 November 2020 7:44 PM

NTA gives Mbalula 14 days to clarify when COVID relief funds will be released

18 November 2020 7:02 PM

