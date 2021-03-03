Consumer Talk: Fraud by identity theft

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:40
FITNESS with Liezel: Test it out Thursday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 04:50
Pandemic Fatigue and lockdown burnout
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bianca Keeley - Psychologist
Today at 05:10
Reserve Bank mulls creation of SA-only cards to compete with Visa and Mastercard
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Annah Masoga
Today at 05:46
Cape Town to host the final leg of World Rugby Sevens Series
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
On-demand national emergency services app launched
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Morné Kruger - CEO at Trigger
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [INSERT TOPIC]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: New study into SA variant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
SA's 172 000 forensic backlog is crippling justice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Research into whether bacteria can develop resistance to disinfectants
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Robert Bragg - Prof Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology at University of Free State
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Taxi Extortion racket exposed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robbie Roberts
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
World Obesity Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Retha Harmse - Spokesperson for Association for Dietetics in South Africa, & Registered Dietitian
Today at 10:35
Western Cape Commissioner for Children tables report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Christina Nomdo - Western Cape Commissioner for Children at ...
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:45
Love island & representation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
