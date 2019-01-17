Mandla Mlangeni & The Tune & Recreation Committee

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:50
City to scrap mobile libraries after 60 years
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 10:05
Big Story of the day: Tourism Equity Fund
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council
Morné Malan - strategic specialist for Solidarity (trade union)
Today at 10:08
A major medical scheme just broke ranks on paying for vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Comrie
Today at 10:33
SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julio "Beast" Bianchi
Today at 10:35
Reading the Prejudic-tionary
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali N
Today at 10:45
Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:05
Listeners choice- the approval of COVID19 vaccines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Andy Gray, senior lecturer at UKZN, in the Discipline of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Alforde Charumbira recipient of an MBA Leadership at the AMBA &BGA Excellence Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Doctors can use Ivermectin to treat covid-19 patients on an urgent basis - court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Compulsory vaccine policy at work?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thabang Rapuleng - Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 12:23
Liquidate SAA without delay - OUTA says
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 12:27
Cosatu Western Cape & GABS discuss safety plan after recent spike of muggings of commuters on their busses.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 12:37
Underworld suspect William Stevens shot dead – one week before scheduled court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:13
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Issuing and renewing SA passports still on hold, says Home Affiars Department of Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says applying for a new passport is one of the services which remains suspended. 3 February 2021 8:00 AM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
View all Local
Parliament has been asleep at the wheel on State Security abuses - Murray Hunter Data rights expert Murray Hunter says Parliament needs to take action amid growing calls for the State Security Agency (SSA) to be... 2 February 2021 6:46 PM
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission. 2 February 2021 12:53 PM
Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy "For us to rebuild this country, the ANC will have to collapse", says veteran broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi. 2 February 2021 11:04 AM
View all Politics
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual. 2 February 2021 11:24 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Mandla Mlangeni & The Tune & Recreation Committee

Mandla Mlangeni & The Tune & Recreation Committee

17 January 2019 10:53 PM

Guests :Mandla Mlangeni & The Tune & Recreation Committee


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

CoCT suspends metro cops involved in eviction of naked man - when do we question the actions of metro police officers? When will they be disciplined?

2 July 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for                                             Security and Intelligence Praxis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Artscape's New Voices 2020 Programme brings drama to your radios

2 July 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Rafieq Mammon |

Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August. 
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Myburghs Waterfall walk

2 July 2020 9:17 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit?

2 July 2020 8:59 PM

Guest : Lester Kiewit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds

2 July 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|

The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
 
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that  "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement. 
Other grades will be phased during the month of July. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Food Flow

1 July 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Ashley Newell

Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
 
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable. 
 
 
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Subs bench with Akhona Mashaya

1 July 2020 9:55 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Online Children’s Conference

1 July 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Lawrence Manaka 
              Liyema Saliwa

Today,  Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'

1 July 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Chantal  Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher  at Sunnyside Primary School

The last few months have been tough on the education sector. 
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital. 
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees. 
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mars 2020 launch slips again

1 July 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus

The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
 
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com. 

The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced. 

The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes'

Business Opinion

Disgraced Cape Town attorney found guilty of embezzling over R6 million from RAF

Local

Demand for cremations reach a record high in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

With fuel price hike, South Africans warned to expect higher consumer prices

3 February 2021 9:11 AM

Unions say court ruling on 2018 wage agreement riddled with errors in law

3 February 2021 9:00 AM

Scopa wants details of govt's vaccine rollout tender to prevent corruption

3 February 2021 8:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA