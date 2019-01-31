Gayle, the documentary part 2

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Dischem Brain of Capetalk Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 09:50 City of CT calls on police minister for action relating to ongoing attacks on bus commuters in the city Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 10:05 Effect of lifting of alcohol ban on law enforcement and hospitals The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Head of hospital services, Gauteng Department of Health

125 125

Today at 10:08 The success of Rovos Rail the most luxurious train in the world Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Rohan Vos

125 125

Today at 10:35 The impending mental health crisis post-Covid19 pandemic The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Cassey Chambers - Operations Manager at South African Depression and Anxiety Group

125 125

Today at 10:45 Alternative to Salary Advances Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Simon Ward

125 125

Today at 11:05 GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Eero Tarjanne

Shiela Yabo

125 125

Today at 11:05 World of Work- Advance payments The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Navin Laslab, Director Remuneration and Administration, North West University

125 125

Today at 11:32 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- Hunger and appetite The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Matome Diala

125 125

Today at 11:45 Amanzi for Food Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sarah Durr

125 125

Today at 12:23 Consistent failure & negligence by police when it comes to dealing with sexual assault cases The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.

125 125

Today at 12:37 ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association

125 125

Today at 12:52 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow

125 125