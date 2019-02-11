Beautiful News

The stories for this week are:

Gary Kirsten knows all about winning. For years, the former Protea was one of the

nation’s favourite opening batsmen. In 2011, he coached India to Cricket World Cup

victory, shooting his status as a cricketing icon out of the park. But Kirsten’s most recent

win has been the hearts of Khayelitsha. There, he realised that real talent can come

from any background, but not everyone gets the same opportunities in life. The local

hero turned his attention to youth who have no access to professional sports training

A chorus of voices carry over the pews and out the church doors. The solemn sound of a

piano adds to the air of reverence. Whelan Jansen’s purpose here is simple: show

children they have talent, hone their potential, and spread joy. For over a decade,

Jansen has been reaching kids in Elsies River through his skills as a pianist and musical

director.

See those stylish images on social media? They don’t portray the diversity of this world.

As a fashion photographer, Justin Dingwall recognised a lack of inclusivity. But he had

the power to take action. . So he began teaming up with people who don’t fit the

standard, people with stories to tell. His collaborations allow a person’s individuality to

inform aesthetics. The result is a deconstruction not just of perceptions, but societal

beliefs.

Musonda Kabwe is a creative hybrid, multimedia maven, and the epitome of cool. In a

sea of digital artists striving to create the new hip, Kabwe stands out. From graphic

designer to illustrator, he’s utilising his phenomenal skills to merge modern craft and

tradition. Known as Müs, the artist draws us closer to celebrating our identity with his

bold designs.

There is one thing this athlete with Down Syndrome definitely can’t do – come home

empty-handed. Year after year, Bailey would leave school athletics events with trophies

in his arms and medals hanging off his neck. Born into a family of sports fanatics, it was

inevitable he’d be a champion. Today, Bailey is a record-holding gold medalist, proving

his prowess in shot put, discus and javelin.

But this athlete’s journey to success hasn’t been plain sailing. Bailey’s father is a

pensioner on whom the family is dependent. From sports shoes to airplane tickets, the

costs add up – particularly when people are reluctant to sponsor differently-abled

athletes. In 2018, Bailey qualified to compete at the International Athletics Association

for People with Down Syndrome World Championships, but couldn’t afford the trip to

Portugal. Two days before the competition, another athlete’s parents donated the funds.

After thinking he wouldn’t make it, Bailey went on to break a world record for shot put