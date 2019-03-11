#BeautifulNews

Koketso Tube’s series of photos capture the quiet moments and experiences of a

diversity of people. A man pushes a trolley cart across an intersection. A mother and

child observe the sunset. A young girl takes a minute to rest outdoors. Honest and

simple, they are immediately recognisable.

Seeing the everyday frozen in time allows us to examine the emotions of others.

Through them, we can see a reflection of our own lives, despite our different

backgrounds. “We are more similar than we think,” Tube says. The concept for the

project came to him at a time when he felt emotionally trapped. Taking photographs of

others gave him clarity. “I stopped looking within and started looking out,” he says.

Even from the middle of South Africa, a young Hanli Prinsloo could hear the seaside

calling her. Raised on a horse farm, she already had an unbridled love for the

environment. But it’s at sea that she discovered how deep her passion was. She started

freediving and soon broke over 11 national records. Being underwater opened her eyes

to marine conservation. Now, Prinsloo’s focus is on changing the tides for kids who live

near our coastlines.

Tegan Phillips was en route to an office job. The prospect bored her. While completing

her studies, a competition to win a bike and cycle across Spain caught her eye. Phillips

had no touring experience, just a need for adventure. The 22-year-old doodled a

humorous comic as her entry – and won. During her journey through unfamiliar towns

and mountains, Phillips illustrated her experiences as cartoons. Upon her return, she

realised she’d caught a travel bug. So Phillips got back on her bike, her bags stuffed with

pens and notebooks, and set off on a new path.

In 2015, Phillips and her family crossed 11 000 kilometres through Southern and Eastern

Africa. Phillips then designed a 25-day Iron Man-style triathlon across New Zealand.

She faced anxiety, exhaustion, and fears of swimming in freezing waters. Along the way,

Phillips kept drawing. Contentment followed with each scratch of her pen. But so did

uncertainty.

Lebogang Mokwena only learnt to ride a bicycle at the age of 30. When she did, it

changed her life. Her newfound skills opened up a world of freedom and accessibility.

But many miss out on the chance, having never owned a bicycle. So she’s made it her

mission to level the playing field by offering mobility to others. It all begins with

teaching people how to ride.

While living in New York, Mokwena began cycling with an organisation that provides

free lessons. She felt liberated, and vowed to bring the initiative back to South

Africa. Based in Cape Town, her classes are intimate, thoughtfully designed, and include

bicycles, helmets and water. The process is explained from start to finish.

Mokwena begins by removing the pedals, allowing riders to scoot around until they find

their balance. Once they’re set, the real fun begins. Squeals of delight punctuate the

occasional crash or fall. The once two-wheeled symbol of inability turns into a vehicle

of strength.

Glimmers of dancing light bathe the room as Shumeez Scott walks in. The sparkles may

be a reflection of her sequinned dress, but it’s the woman herself that leaves onlookers

in awe. This is the effect Scott has, both on the runway and among the people who know

her. Scott is a professional model. She also has Down Syndrome. In every aspect of her

identity, the 19-year-old glows with pride.