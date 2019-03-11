Guests :
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/koketso-tube
Koketso Tube’s series of photos capture the quiet moments and experiences of a
diversity of people. A man pushes a trolley cart across an intersection. A mother and
child observe the sunset. A young girl takes a minute to rest outdoors. Honest and
simple, they are immediately recognisable.
Seeing the everyday frozen in time allows us to examine the emotions of others.
Through them, we can see a reflection of our own lives, despite our different
backgrounds. “We are more similar than we think,” Tube says. The concept for the
project came to him at a time when he felt emotionally trapped. Taking photographs of
others gave him clarity. “I stopped looking within and started looking out,” he says.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/hanli-prinsloo
Even from the middle of South Africa, a young Hanli Prinsloo could hear the seaside
calling her. Raised on a horse farm, she already had an unbridled love for the
environment. But it’s at sea that she discovered how deep her passion was. She started
freediving and soon broke over 11 national records. Being underwater opened her eyes
to marine conservation. Now, Prinsloo’s focus is on changing the tides for kids who live
near our coastlines.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/tegan-phillips
Tegan Phillips was en route to an office job. The prospect bored her. While completing
her studies, a competition to win a bike and cycle across Spain caught her eye. Phillips
had no touring experience, just a need for adventure. The 22-year-old doodled a
humorous comic as her entry – and won. During her journey through unfamiliar towns
and mountains, Phillips illustrated her experiences as cartoons. Upon her return, she
realised she’d caught a travel bug. So Phillips got back on her bike, her bags stuffed with
pens and notebooks, and set off on a new path.
In 2015, Phillips and her family crossed 11 000 kilometres through Southern and Eastern
Africa. Phillips then designed a 25-day Iron Man-style triathlon across New Zealand.
She faced anxiety, exhaustion, and fears of swimming in freezing waters. Along the way,
Phillips kept drawing. Contentment followed with each scratch of her pen. But so did
uncertainty.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/lebogang-mokwena
Lebogang Mokwena only learnt to ride a bicycle at the age of 30. When she did, it
changed her life. Her newfound skills opened up a world of freedom and accessibility.
But many miss out on the chance, having never owned a bicycle. So she’s made it her
mission to level the playing field by offering mobility to others. It all begins with
teaching people how to ride.
While living in New York, Mokwena began cycling with an organisation that provides
free lessons. She felt liberated, and vowed to bring the initiative back to South
Africa. Based in Cape Town, her classes are intimate, thoughtfully designed, and include
bicycles, helmets and water. The process is explained from start to finish.
Mokwena begins by removing the pedals, allowing riders to scoot around until they find
their balance. Once they’re set, the real fun begins. Squeals of delight punctuate the
occasional crash or fall. The once two-wheeled symbol of inability turns into a vehicle
of strength.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/shumeez-scott
Glimmers of dancing light bathe the room as Shumeez Scott walks in. The sparkles may
be a reflection of her sequinned dress, but it’s the woman herself that leaves onlookers
in awe. This is the effect Scott has, both on the runway and among the people who know
her. Scott is a professional model. She also has Down Syndrome. In every aspect of her
identity, the 19-year-old glows with pride.
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.