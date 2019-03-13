ANC Candidate List & Small Political Parties

Guest : Sanusha Naidu



Political parties have submitted their paperwork, their deposits, and their candidate

lists to the IEC.

Political parties have to pay R200 000 rand to appear on the National Ballot, and R45

000 for every provincial election they contest.

If they win at least one seat in any of these contests, they get that deposit back.

If they fail, that deposit gets forfeited to treasury.

Quite interesting was the ANC's list.

The party has for several months now been combing through the list, sifting through the

candidates.

But, what's quite interesting several names have been included that have do raise some

question marks.

Malusi Gigaba, Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane, all have serious question

marks over their heads.

Been named in reports, and testimony before the Zondo Commission.

Bathabile Dlamini - we can't ignore her role in the SASSA debacle.

It just shows how divided the party is, when we have Cyril Ramaphosa, under a

campaign theme of a New Dawn, has to make compromises.