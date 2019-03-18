#BeautifulNews

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/christelle-dreyer

Broken bones don’t bother Christelle Dreyer. She’s fractured so many she’s lost count.

Dreyer has osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bones. But it hasn’t held Dreyer back from

following her purpose. Although physical activities can cause Dreyer harm, she relishes

every movement.

A graphic designer by profession, dance allows Dreyer unfettered freedom. She

discovered her passion at a young age, and has pursued it for nearly two decades since.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/quintin-goliath

Quinton Goliath grew up on the Cape Flats with a family of musicians. At the age of

eight, he trained in piano and later added guitar to his musical repertoire. Goliath soon

found himself in tune with the powerful messages in rap and hip-hop.

Mixing music and witty phrases gave Goliath a profound connection to the issues of

identity surrounding him. The artist, known as Jitsvinger, now pursues music according

to his own beat.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/andrew-patterson

Andrew Patterson wasn’t sure where the road would take him. He’d just been

retrenched. Clutching the steering wheel in traffic, Patterson faced the mountain that

loomed ahead. In that moment, he had an epiphany. The avid hiker realised he could

use his unexpected spare time for a purpose.

He resolved to climb Table Mountain every single day for a year to raise funds for three

charities close to his heart.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/buffel ( our very first animal contestant)

A strange creature arrives on South African shores every year. He’s big. He’s bumbling.

He’s Buffel, a southern elephant seal. Annually, the mammals seek safety on land to

shed their old fur and grow a new coat. The process can take up to a month. They

usually gather on sub-Antarctic and Antarctic islands in large colonies. But Buffel is an

anomaly. Alone, this seal travels thousands of kilometres to moult on our West Coast.

The first sighting of Buffel was in 2014 in Buffels Bay, hence his nickname. To track the

seal’s movements, the Department of Environmental Affairs tagged him as number

16577. Where he’s from remains a mystery, but a scar above Buffel’s eye hints at a

tumultuous journey. His closest possible home is Marion Island, nearly 2 000 kilometres

away. But clearly, Buffel has a preference for our coastline. He’s since returned to

Kommetjie, Paternoster, and Duiker Island, just off Cape Point. Earlier this year, Buffel

plonked himself on the beach at Fish Hoek for just over three weeks. He did little else

but moult and chill.

Buffel’s time in Fish Hoek naturally attracted curiosity, with many flocking to the beach

to snap his photo. Locals cordoned off his spot to give him his space. As the largest of

their species – males can weigh up to 4 000 kilograms – it’s best to steer clear of

southern elephant seals. But Buffel is irresistible, and has become somewhat of a

celebrity in South Africa. While we can appreciate his presence, we must respect him

too. Our shores belong to every creature.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/roushanna-gray

Roushanna Gray takes a bite of a delicate blossom. It’s not unusual to see her include

buds, petals and leaves that she’s foraged in her meals.

Gray aims to reveal a new perspective of the Western Cape’s flora to others. Her work

involves taking groups walking through the untamed wilderness, or into a studio

bursting with foliage.

Each season produces a fresh harvest. Gray’s pupils get to examine the unique flowers,

roots and shoots up close. Following her lead, they are taught how to harvest and use

them in cooking or for medicinal purposes.