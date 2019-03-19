Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Podcasts

Cyclone Idai

Cyclone Idai

19 March 2019 10:08 PM

Guest : Dasen Thathiah | Journalist at Daily Mail |

The number of people killed in Mozambique by powerful storms and floods across
southeastern Africa is likely to rise significantly as rescue crews are still struggling to
assess the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai.
More than 1,000 are feared to have died in the cyclone after it smashed into
Mozambique last week, while scores were also killed in neighbouring Zimbabwe.
Gift of the Givers Foundation has also dispatched a team which landed in Maputo to
help with relief and rescue efforts.


