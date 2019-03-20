Faried Swartz

Streaming issues? Report here
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes. 10 February 2021 11:30 AM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different fr... 9 February 2021 5:57 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable story 10 February 2021 7:15 PM
Netflorist sees 150% spike in sympathy flowers, condolence gifts due to Covid-19 Netflorist MD Ryan Bacher says many florist companies are feeling conflicted amid a business boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 10 February 2021 10:35 AM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Netflorist sees 150% spike in sympathy flowers, condolence gifts due to Covid-19 Netflorist MD Ryan Bacher says many florist companies are feeling conflicted amid a business boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 10 February 2021 10:35 AM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer' Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone. 10 February 2021 8:51 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel. 10 February 2021 4:39 PM
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
Welcome to Mars! UAE's 'Hope' probe enters orbit around the Red Planet The United Arab Emirates is celebrating its first mission to Mars, advancing the global race to put a human on the Red Planet. 10 February 2021 2:05 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes. 10 February 2021 11:30 AM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Faried Swartz

Faried Swartz

20 March 2019 9:56 PM

Guest : Faried Swartz

Since the start of the week we've been playing out with an Eskom song.
Paying tribute to romantic nights in the dark, thanks to Eskom.
Tonight we have a special in-studio performance by singer and entertainer Faried
Swartz.
You may have heard him on facebook.
We're not going to say much.
We're going to let Faried sing for himself


CoCT suspends metro cops involved in eviction of naked man - when do we question the actions of metro police officers? When will they be disciplined?

2 July 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for                                             Security and Intelligence Praxis

Artscape's New Voices 2020 Programme brings drama to your radios

2 July 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Rafieq Mammon |

Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August. 
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past. 

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Myburghs Waterfall walk

2 July 2020 9:17 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit?

2 July 2020 8:59 PM

Guest : Lester Kiewit

Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds

2 July 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|

The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
 
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that  "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement. 
Other grades will be phased during the month of July. 

Beautiful News feature: Food Flow

1 July 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Ashley Newell

Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
 
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable. 
 
 
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity

Subs bench with Akhona Mashaya

1 July 2020 9:55 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya 

Online Children’s Conference

1 July 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Lawrence Manaka 
              Liyema Saliwa

Today,  Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization. 

Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'

1 July 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Chantal  Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher  at Sunnyside Primary School

The last few months have been tough on the education sector. 
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital. 
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees. 
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight. 

Mars 2020 launch slips again

1 July 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus

The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
 
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com. 

The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced. 

The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.

New minimum wages (R3700 to R4230): 'Not enough for a household to survive on'

Business

Eskom takes it up a notch with Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday

Local

Weetbix & beans? Top brands diss weird food combo in hilarious Twitter thread

World

'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked

World Local

Probability of more load shedding remains high, warns Eskom

10 February 2021 7:38 PM

Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik

10 February 2021 7:31 PM

Eskom board was misled in prepayment of R1.6bn to Optimum, Zondo hears

10 February 2021 7:27 PM

