Mozambique

Today at 22:31
Higher education COVID response: Connection is key to positive outcomes - survey
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Felicity Coughlan - Director at The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester Winemaker Ken Forrester says he's seen an increase in the number of people ordering multiple cases of wine in response to the vari... 9 February 2021 7:12 PM
Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different fr... 9 February 2021 5:57 PM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Mozambique

Mozambique

24 March 2019 9:30 PM

Guest : Dr Imtiaaz Sooliman

Relief organisations in Mozambique say access to those in need of help has been one
of the biggest challenges they’re facing during rescue efforts following Cyclone Idai.
Relief operations have been continuing throughout the weekend despite overnight rain
there.
With food and shelter being provided for tens of thousands of people left homeless
after the cyclone hit mozambique, malawi, and southern zimbabwe.
This as humanitarian NGOs continue to call on the international community to increase
support to people left destitute.
Gift of the Givers Imtiaaz Sooliman joins us on the line.


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

CoCT suspends metro cops involved in eviction of naked man - when do we question the actions of metro police officers? When will they be disciplined?

2 July 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for                                             Security and Intelligence Praxis

Artscape's New Voices 2020 Programme brings drama to your radios

2 July 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Rafieq Mammon |

Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August. 
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past. 

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Myburghs Waterfall walk

2 July 2020 9:17 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit?

2 July 2020 8:59 PM

Guest : Lester Kiewit

Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds

2 July 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|

The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
 
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that  "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement. 
Other grades will be phased during the month of July. 

Beautiful News feature: Food Flow

1 July 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Ashley Newell

Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
 
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable. 
 
 
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity

Subs bench with Akhona Mashaya

1 July 2020 9:55 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya 

Online Children’s Conference

1 July 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Lawrence Manaka 
              Liyema Saliwa

Today,  Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization. 

Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'

1 July 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Chantal  Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher  at Sunnyside Primary School

The last few months have been tough on the education sector. 
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital. 
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees. 
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight. 

Mars 2020 launch slips again

1 July 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus

The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
 
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com. 

The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced. 

The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

Business Local

Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech

Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Cope drafts private member’s bill to amend Electoral Act

9 February 2021 7:40 PM

Nteta: Tegeta didn't deliver coal on time after prepayment of R1.68bn from Eskom

9 February 2021 7:36 PM

AstraZeneca vaccine can still prevent severe disease - Gavi Vaccine Alliance

9 February 2021 6:08 PM

