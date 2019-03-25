Beautiful News

Guests : Jean-marc Johannes designs his own rules. On his skateboard, he carves a playground

out of this city. His attitude is his eternal win. But it comes with a background of

crashes and falls – one that goes much deeper than failed tricks on a board. Johannes

initially wanted to be an athlete. But traditional sports just didn’t give him enough

space to move. So at the age of nine, Johannes turned to skateboarding and took

control of his destiny.

One thing that made him want to get into skateboarding was that it was free. He could

push himself in any direction he liked. Soon, he was risking high speeds and perfecting

tricks far beyond his years. .

Johannes can also do 18 nollie heelflips in a minute. That’s a Guinness World Record.

Skateboarding has allowed Johannes to create a fresh definition of achievement.

Infinite possibility is always in the pipeline.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/jean-marc-johannes

***

Ibrahim Abdi was forced to make a choice when he realised he was gay. It wasn’t just

ostracisation he faced, but imprisonment. In Somalia, homosexuality is still a crime. Abdi

could either stay and risk jail, or leave his home country. So with money stolen from his

brother, the 15-year-old hit the road early one morning. After an arduous year-long

journey, Abdi reached South Africa to make a new life for himself. Years later, he’s

creating a stir in our kitchens.

Food played a central role in Abdi’s childhood. His mother created dishes for weddings

in their hometown. Preparing East African food with a mix of Indian flavour, he worked

his way up to becoming a chef in South Africa.

Abdi hopes to open a vegan restaurant one day. He’s also committed to teaching others

his craft. Last year, he demonstrated his talent during the first Refugee Food Festival in

Cape Town. He hasn’t returned to Somalia, but he’s forged a sense of family here.

Through his sumptuous dishes, Abdi is sharing his story with South Africa.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/ibrahim-abdi

***

Isak Pretorius is a master of his craft. In a split second, he photographs an image of a

flock of birds in mid-flight. Yet he’s the one who’s really captured – by their grace.

Around the world, bird populations are on the decline as a result of habitat loss,

pollution, and climate change. The feathered creatures are in trouble, and we’re not

seeing it.

With 10 years of wildlife photography under his belt, Pretorius is using his experience

and passion to draw our eyes to their cause. Simple in composition, his images allow

the intricate details of the subject to shine. Though birds are fast, Pretorius’ patience

triumphs. The outcome is a photo that bears the semblance of fine art.

In 2013, his image of a noddy bird trapped in a spider web garnered global attention.

Pretorius became the first South African to win in the bird behaviour category at the

Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards. One glimpse of the way he captures these

winged wonders and it’s easy to see why. Through his art or up close on his photo

safaris, Pretorius offers people the opportunity to recognise the marvels of nature. And

in doing so, he’s giving these birds a chance to survive.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/isak-pretorius

***

Coffee stains never get Danielle Jordaan down. A brown spot is simply the beginning of

a masterpiece. Jordaan is an artist. Using just water and roasted grounds, she paints

visions that stir the senses.

Art has always been her happy place. Behind her talent lies a heart of gold, motivating

Jordaan to work with communities. When she received the request to teach art at a café

in Cape Town, Jordaan jumped at the chance. Extending her innovation to the materials

used for art, Jordaan dipped into coffee for her new workshops. Different blends allow

for a palette of shades to form. All that’s required from the artist are paintbrushes and

freshly-brewed ideas.

The innovative medium is inexpensive, conjuring up fun experiences over coffee – with a

twist. Her workshops satisfy her passion for working with people while utilising her

talents. From salt to sand, South Africans have never been shy to use what they have to

design what they need. Our most valuable resource is our ingenuity.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/danielle-jordaan

***

Vanessa Martin’s heart shattered when she saw the stray dog outside her office. The

creature was emaciated and alone. Martin couldn’t just stand by and began feeding her.

But this puppy wasn’t the only one in need. The streets were filled with homeless dogs

and cats. Martin started picking up strays on her way to work, hiding them in the toilet

cubicles until she could take them home. But that wasn’t enough. After 21 years of

working as an administrative clerk, Martin had a renewed sense of purpose. So she quit.

In 2016, Martin founded Mitchells Plain Animal Welfare. She works day and night

tending to the strays in her community. With a group of volunteers, Martin provides

sterilisations and vaccinations. Residents can also bring their pets to be dipped and fed.

Martin is fully committed to ensuring they are cared for. Her organisation doesn’t have a

formal shelter yet, so Martin keeps rescues in her own house until they find their

forever home. No dog or cat deserves to be left behind.

Martin’s dream is simple – open a sanctuary and sterilise as many strays as possible.

Most of all, she hopes to create an environment that’s filled with compassion. Beyond

the animals’ medical needs, she’s providing safety and care vital to their wellbeing.

Today, she lives with the assurance that she’s saving vulnerable creatures and uniting

her community. With her boundless empathy, Martin brings out the best in humanity.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/vanessa-martin