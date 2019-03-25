Beautiful News

Guests : Jean-marc Johannes designs his own rules. On his skateboard, he carves a playground
out of this city. His attitude is his eternal win. But it comes with a background of
crashes and falls – one that goes much deeper than failed tricks on a board. Johannes
initially wanted to be an athlete. But traditional sports just didn’t give him enough
space to move. So at the age of nine, Johannes turned to skateboarding and took
control of his destiny.
One thing that made him want to get into skateboarding was that it was free. He could
push himself in any direction he liked. Soon, he was risking high speeds and perfecting
tricks far beyond his years. .
Johannes can also do 18 nollie heelflips in a minute. That’s a Guinness World Record.
Skateboarding has allowed Johannes to create a fresh definition of achievement.
Infinite possibility is always in the pipeline.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/jean-marc-johannes
***
Ibrahim Abdi was forced to make a choice when he realised he was gay. It wasn’t just
ostracisation he faced, but imprisonment. In Somalia, homosexuality is still a crime. Abdi
could either stay and risk jail, or leave his home country. So with money stolen from his
brother, the 15-year-old hit the road early one morning. After an arduous year-long
journey, Abdi reached South Africa to make a new life for himself. Years later, he’s
creating a stir in our kitchens.
Food played a central role in Abdi’s childhood. His mother created dishes for weddings
in their hometown. Preparing East African food with a mix of Indian flavour, he worked
his way up to becoming a chef in South Africa.
Abdi hopes to open a vegan restaurant one day. He’s also committed to teaching others
his craft. Last year, he demonstrated his talent during the first Refugee Food Festival in
Cape Town. He hasn’t returned to Somalia, but he’s forged a sense of family here.
Through his sumptuous dishes, Abdi is sharing his story with South Africa.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/ibrahim-abdi
***
Isak Pretorius is a master of his craft. In a split second, he photographs an image of a
flock of birds in mid-flight. Yet he’s the one who’s really captured – by their grace.
Around the world, bird populations are on the decline as a result of habitat loss,
pollution, and climate change. The feathered creatures are in trouble, and we’re not
seeing it.
With 10 years of wildlife photography under his belt, Pretorius is using his experience
and passion to draw our eyes to their cause. Simple in composition, his images allow
the intricate details of the subject to shine. Though birds are fast, Pretorius’ patience
triumphs. The outcome is a photo that bears the semblance of fine art.
In 2013, his image of a noddy bird trapped in a spider web garnered global attention.
Pretorius became the first South African to win in the bird behaviour category at the
Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards. One glimpse of the way he captures these
winged wonders and it’s easy to see why. Through his art or up close on his photo
safaris, Pretorius offers people the opportunity to recognise the marvels of nature. And
in doing so, he’s giving these birds a chance to survive.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/isak-pretorius
***
Coffee stains never get Danielle Jordaan down. A brown spot is simply the beginning of
a masterpiece. Jordaan is an artist. Using just water and roasted grounds, she paints
visions that stir the senses.
Art has always been her happy place. Behind her talent lies a heart of gold, motivating
Jordaan to work with communities. When she received the request to teach art at a café
in Cape Town, Jordaan jumped at the chance. Extending her innovation to the materials
used for art, Jordaan dipped into coffee for her new workshops. Different blends allow
for a palette of shades to form. All that’s required from the artist are paintbrushes and
freshly-brewed ideas.
The innovative medium is inexpensive, conjuring up fun experiences over coffee – with a
twist. Her workshops satisfy her passion for working with people while utilising her
talents. From salt to sand, South Africans have never been shy to use what they have to
design what they need. Our most valuable resource is our ingenuity.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/danielle-jordaan
***
Vanessa Martin’s heart shattered when she saw the stray dog outside her office. The
creature was emaciated and alone. Martin couldn’t just stand by and began feeding her.
But this puppy wasn’t the only one in need. The streets were filled with homeless dogs
and cats. Martin started picking up strays on her way to work, hiding them in the toilet
cubicles until she could take them home. But that wasn’t enough. After 21 years of
working as an administrative clerk, Martin had a renewed sense of purpose. So she quit.
In 2016, Martin founded Mitchells Plain Animal Welfare. She works day and night
tending to the strays in her community. With a group of volunteers, Martin provides
sterilisations and vaccinations. Residents can also bring their pets to be dipped and fed.
Martin is fully committed to ensuring they are cared for. Her organisation doesn’t have a
formal shelter yet, so Martin keeps rescues in her own house until they find their
forever home. No dog or cat deserves to be left behind.
Martin’s dream is simple – open a sanctuary and sterilise as many strays as possible.
Most of all, she hopes to create an environment that’s filled with compassion. Beyond
the animals’ medical needs, she’s providing safety and care vital to their wellbeing.
Today, she lives with the assurance that she’s saving vulnerable creatures and uniting
her community. With her boundless empathy, Martin brings out the best in humanity.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/vanessa-martin
Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence PraxisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Tim LundyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lester KiewitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Akhona MashayaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.