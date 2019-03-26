How to survive on a Cruise Ship

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant. 12 February 2021 2:46 PM
Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case The Hawks are investigating whether the killing of suspected gang boss William 'Red' Stevens was connected to the Brian Wainstein... 12 February 2021 2:03 PM
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male') Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct). 12 February 2021 1:17 PM
View all Local
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark... 12 February 2021 8:04 AM
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary. 11 February 2021 8:19 PM
View all Politics
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
Koeberg radioactivity containment building is cracking - Koeberg Alert Alliance Koeberg has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance. Eskom says the containment building is 'leak-tight'. 11 February 2021 2:14 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 12 February 2021 John's 3 book picks this week. 12 February 2021 5:43 PM
Anti-blue light glasses may help your pandemic screen time overload...or not Founder of Golaa Glasses Aleksandra Surogina says that our eyes are not naturally protected against blue light from devices. 12 February 2021 4:48 PM
You can't grow more immune cells, but here's how to optimise the one's you have GP Dr Yashica Khalawan shares great tips on how to enhance your cells that boost your immune system. 12 February 2021 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight. 11 February 2021 4:08 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle’s Janelle Dumalaon. 12 February 2021 10:53 AM
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots Cape Town-born chef Jean Delport has won his second Michelin star in a row for his UK fine-dining restaurant, Interlude. 12 February 2021 9:30 AM
'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years The 36-year-old's victims would plead for mercy that never came; the judge heard. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 11 February 2021 3:42 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes. 10 February 2021 11:30 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
How to survive on a Cruise Ship

How to survive on a Cruise Ship

26 March 2019 2:52 PM

Guest : Alvon Collisson

Being trapped at sea in a sinking ship must surely rank up there with the most
harrowing experiences one could be misfortunate enough to live through.
In recent days we have heard accounts of massive waves and churning seas, from
passengers who lived to tell the tale after the Norwegian cruise ship the Viking Sky, lost
all power while at sea.
You could be forgiven for thinking the video footage is straight out of a Hollywood
disaster movie.


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

CoCT suspends metro cops involved in eviction of naked man - when do we question the actions of metro police officers? When will they be disciplined?

2 July 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for                                             Security and Intelligence Praxis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Artscape's New Voices 2020 Programme brings drama to your radios

2 July 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Rafieq Mammon |

Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August. 
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Myburghs Waterfall walk

2 July 2020 9:17 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit?

2 July 2020 8:59 PM

Guest : Lester Kiewit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds

2 July 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|

The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
 
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that  "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement. 
Other grades will be phased during the month of July. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Food Flow

1 July 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Ashley Newell

Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
 
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable. 
 
 
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Subs bench with Akhona Mashaya

1 July 2020 9:55 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Online Children’s Conference

1 July 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Lawrence Manaka 
              Liyema Saliwa

Today,  Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'

1 July 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Chantal  Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher  at Sunnyside Primary School

The last few months have been tough on the education sector. 
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital. 
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees. 
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mars 2020 launch slips again

1 July 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus

The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
 
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com. 

The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced. 

The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup

Local Business

SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male')

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO chief: all hypotheses still open on COVID origins

12 February 2021 8:15 PM

Trump lawyers call impeachment unconstitutional 'vengeance'

12 February 2021 8:08 PM

Hawks’ Joubert: I recorded Welcome Mhlongo’s plot to have Nxasana removed

12 February 2021 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA