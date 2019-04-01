Beautiful News

Guests : https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/joanie-fredericks

Women have the right to choose their life’s direction. But many are denied

the opportunity to pursue their ambitions. Joanie Fredericks was one of

them. Growing up, her brother’s needs took priority.

She gained her ticket to freedom the day she passed her driving test. . Now

she’s ensuring more women are in the driver’s seat.

Fredericks is an influential member of the Mitchells Plain community. In

2015, she founded NEAD Community Development. The organisation helps

people become self-sufficient by providing opportunities for progress.

Driving is her latest vehicle for upliftment. Last year, she formed Ladies Own

Transport Services, offering driving lessons and mobility to residents in her

area.

From the passenger seat, Fredericks directs the way forward. Her students

are able to tackle their fears and gain confidence – not just on the roads.

Thanks to her, more women are on the fast track to controlling their futures.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/athrah-lakay

Behind the boasts of drums, rows of straight-faced schoolchildren stand tall.

This marching squad is in formation and they mean business. For Athrah

Lakay, it’s a place of comfort beneath the tough veneer. In the face of

uncertainty, the routine of the drill helps the 15-year-old pupil gain

confidence in her next step.

Marching bands are well-loved within schools in the Mitchells Plain

community. It’s a celebrated tradition in the Cape Flats, commemorated in

the annual Kaapse Klopse festival. At Spine Road High School, Lakay and her

schoolmates assemble every week to practise. The military-like precision

takes Lakay’s mind off her challenges.

The unified movement has taught Lakay to put teamwork and discipline at

the forefront of her actions.

Lakay is only in Grade 9. But with the spirit of the squad drummed into her

core, she has a bright future ahead. Coming from different backgrounds, her

schoolmates can shake off life’s complexities and focus on being together

when they’re at practice.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/vincent-da-silva

The clay horse towers over its creator. A life-sized artwork, it embodies the

natural prowess of the galloping animal. Vincent Da Silva’s sculptures are

testament to his deft handiwork.

Though frozen in time, the statues have a movement to them. Unlike the

smooth marble figures of ancient Greece, Da Silva’s art is cast in bronze and

flecked with blemishes from his tools. With his textural monuments, the

artist reflects a freethinking philosophy.

Throughout his time studying architecture, Da Silva sculpted, opening his

first gallery before he completed his degree. When it came down to choosing

between the two, there was no denying his affinity for sculpture.

Today, Da Silva turns his attention to the formation of human identity

through charcoal drawings and figure sculptures.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/michaylah-petersen

Michaylah Petersen is never without her longboard. These wheels are her

freedom. At the age of 15, Petersen was kicked out of home. Her family

refused to accept that she was gay. For two days, Petersen lived on the

streets. With nowhere to go, she ended up in a care home, severely

depressed. It’s been a long journey to self-acceptance. In the course of

getting her life on board, she’s enabling others to get back up.

She first saw the impact of sport while coaching surfing at Waves for

Change, a Laureus Sport for Good programme. Liberated by the adrenaline

rush, Petersen realised she could take it further – with longboarding. Now,

Petersen teaches girls in Lavender Hill how to carve, giving them the

opportunity to move forward and express themselves.

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/aneesah-seale

Aneesah Seale greets daybreak with a swirl of chocolate sauce. She’s just

opened the first coffee shop in Bonteheuwel, right from her own home. Her

endeavour is notable in a neighbourhood where daily shootings leave people

in fear of stepping out of their houses. . In the midst of terror and desolation,

her café is a sweet refuge.

From the tender age of nine, Seale has been acquainted with the warmth a

kitchen can bring. Her father was a bakery manager and it was with his

encouragement that her dreams began to rise.

She’s been baking for more than two decades now. Last year, Seale

launched a confectionery business from home. But the idea of seeing her

neighbours find comfort over a strong roast kept brewing in her heart.

Today, That Coffee Shop pours countless cups of care. Fresh flowers grace

the tables in Seale’s shabby chic front yard, and every guest is welcomed in

with a smile. Beyond its reputation, Bonteheuwel is now the home of

extraordinary goodness.