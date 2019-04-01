Beautiful News

Guests : https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/joanie-fredericks
Women have the right to choose their life’s direction. But many are denied
the opportunity to pursue their ambitions. Joanie Fredericks was one of
them. Growing up, her brother’s needs took priority.
She gained her ticket to freedom the day she passed her driving test. . Now
she’s ensuring more women are in the driver’s seat.
Fredericks is an influential member of the Mitchells Plain community. In
2015, she founded NEAD Community Development. The organisation helps
people become self-sufficient by providing opportunities for progress.
Driving is her latest vehicle for upliftment. Last year, she formed Ladies Own
Transport Services, offering driving lessons and mobility to residents in her
area.
From the passenger seat, Fredericks directs the way forward. Her students
are able to tackle their fears and gain confidence – not just on the roads.
Thanks to her, more women are on the fast track to controlling their futures.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/athrah-lakay
Behind the boasts of drums, rows of straight-faced schoolchildren stand tall.
This marching squad is in formation and they mean business. For Athrah
Lakay, it’s a place of comfort beneath the tough veneer. In the face of
uncertainty, the routine of the drill helps the 15-year-old pupil gain
confidence in her next step.
Marching bands are well-loved within schools in the Mitchells Plain
community. It’s a celebrated tradition in the Cape Flats, commemorated in
the annual Kaapse Klopse festival. At Spine Road High School, Lakay and her
schoolmates assemble every week to practise. The military-like precision
takes Lakay’s mind off her challenges.
The unified movement has taught Lakay to put teamwork and discipline at
the forefront of her actions.
Lakay is only in Grade 9. But with the spirit of the squad drummed into her
core, she has a bright future ahead. Coming from different backgrounds, her
schoolmates can shake off life’s complexities and focus on being together
when they’re at practice.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/vincent-da-silva
The clay horse towers over its creator. A life-sized artwork, it embodies the
natural prowess of the galloping animal. Vincent Da Silva’s sculptures are
testament to his deft handiwork.
Though frozen in time, the statues have a movement to them. Unlike the
smooth marble figures of ancient Greece, Da Silva’s art is cast in bronze and
flecked with blemishes from his tools. With his textural monuments, the
artist reflects a freethinking philosophy.
Throughout his time studying architecture, Da Silva sculpted, opening his
first gallery before he completed his degree. When it came down to choosing
between the two, there was no denying his affinity for sculpture.
Today, Da Silva turns his attention to the formation of human identity
through charcoal drawings and figure sculptures.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/michaylah-petersen
Michaylah Petersen is never without her longboard. These wheels are her
freedom. At the age of 15, Petersen was kicked out of home. Her family
refused to accept that she was gay. For two days, Petersen lived on the
streets. With nowhere to go, she ended up in a care home, severely
depressed. It’s been a long journey to self-acceptance. In the course of
getting her life on board, she’s enabling others to get back up.
She first saw the impact of sport while coaching surfing at Waves for
Change, a Laureus Sport for Good programme. Liberated by the adrenaline
rush, Petersen realised she could take it further – with longboarding. Now,
Petersen teaches girls in Lavender Hill how to carve, giving them the
opportunity to move forward and express themselves.
https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/aneesah-seale
Aneesah Seale greets daybreak with a swirl of chocolate sauce. She’s just
opened the first coffee shop in Bonteheuwel, right from her own home. Her
endeavour is notable in a neighbourhood where daily shootings leave people
in fear of stepping out of their houses. . In the midst of terror and desolation,
her café is a sweet refuge.
From the tender age of nine, Seale has been acquainted with the warmth a
kitchen can bring. Her father was a bakery manager and it was with his
encouragement that her dreams began to rise.
She’s been baking for more than two decades now. Last year, Seale
launched a confectionery business from home. But the idea of seeing her
neighbours find comfort over a strong roast kept brewing in her heart.
Today, That Coffee Shop pours countless cups of care. Fresh flowers grace
the tables in Seale’s shabby chic front yard, and every guest is welcomed in
with a smile. Beyond its reputation, Bonteheuwel is now the home of
extraordinary goodness.
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.