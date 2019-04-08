Beautiful News

Lori-anne Biebuyck

Lori-Anne Biebuyck braced herself for the bad news. Having lost both her parents to

cancer, her mammogram had doctors on high alert. Six biopsies later, they diagnosed

Biebuyck with stage four breast cancer. The days that followed brought tears,

chemotherapy, and hair loss. Biebuyck tried to hide it with wigs and scarves, but none of

them felt right. Then her friend made her a hat..........

Rita du Plessis

Growing up, Rita du Plessis felt enormous pressure to fit in. She has Asperger Syndrome,

a developmental disorder on the autism spectrum. Though not uncommon, it's still

widely misunderstood. Today, Du Plessis is drawing up her own definition of belonging

with the animated film, Sam the Hedgehog. With her insightful critters, this artist is

reframing ideas of normality.

Tandekile Mkize

Tandekile Mkize avoids stepping on the cracks. He isn’t superstitious. But in these

spaces, flowers thrive. Nature’s ability to grow past the concrete holds deeper meaning

for Mkize. He sees a resilience there – one he bears witness to every day. His

photography represents the way people of colour confront adversity, only to push

through and emerge stronger.

Songelwa Sicuku-Mkita

The only knowledge Songelwa Sicuku-Mkita had about her father came from rumours.

He’d abandoned her family before she was born. And when Sicuku-Mkita was seven, her

mother passed away. The young girl began spending afternoons on the sports field,

drawn to the sense of family she encountered in team sport. Sicuku-Mkita says. With

positive leaders guiding her and the support of a team, she took her passion for games

and ran with it.

Qden Blaauw

Qden Blaauw wouldn’t be the pianist he is today if it wasn’t for his iPad. At the age of

eight, he discovered a piano app and the wonder of classical music. The sounds of

Beethoven, Bach, and Chopin rang out from the speaker. Blaauw was entranced. He

tapped his fingers on the screen, keeping up with the melody. Soon, he was begging his

parents for piano lessons. Just six years on from his first app recital, Blaauw is travelling

the world as a classical pianist.