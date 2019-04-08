Renaldo Schwarp's : SKEEF

Guest : Renaldo Schwarp |



Does God hate Gays?, Where are our Gay South African role models?, Queer & Proud are

just a few episode titles of SKEEF, a 4-part documentary that sets out to expose the

realities of being LGBTI+ in South Africa. This new Afrikaans documentary is a raw

representation of modern Queer life – the highs, the lows, and the high heels!

The recent reports of Brunei enacting strict new Islamic laws that make gay sex and

adultery punishable by stoning to death served as a poignant reminder that the fight

against LGBTI discrimination and oppression is far from over, making conversations

about these issues more significant than ever before.

SKEEF, which is presented and produced by vibrant kykNET & Kie TV host and Jacaranda

FM presenter Renaldo Schwarp (27), aims to further highlight issues the local LGBTI+

community face.

Throughout the series, Schwarp delves deeper into a variety of LGBTI issues with guests

like comedian Marc Lottering, musician Joe Foster and Kanarie co-writer Charl-Johan

Lingenfelder.

Schwarp also does not shy away from posing the difficult questions about

representation in local media to top decision makers like VIA TV channel head, Izelle

Venter.



Viewers will also hear from Adnan Al Mouselli - a gay Syrian refugee, who had to flee

his country in fear of his own life, and Cher Pete - a transgender woman from

Stellenbosch who, after years of struggling, is using her story to educate people about

the realities trans people face in South Africa.

“It’s going to make people uncomfortable, a few will be shocked or maybe even upset,

but overall I think this documentary highlights the beauty, resilience, and diversity of

our LGBTI community,” Schwarp says.