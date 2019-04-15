BeautifulNews

Heath Nash
If anyone can turn plastic milk bottles into intricate lampshades, it’s Heath Nash. He
made a name for himself on the design scene with his ability to transform waste into
objects of beauty.
But as his craft gained recognition, Nash realised it was to the exclusion of local
artisans. For decades, South Africans have upcycled trash to use in their everyday lives.
Now, their ingenuity returns to the forefront of the art world.
Obakeng Molepe
Obakeng Molepe captures things you can’t see. The photographer’s technical skills are
masterful to no end. But when the artist listens to his inner voice, he goes beyond
aesthetics and exposes the crevices of his mind. “ In his series, Ferry, mental health is
the main subject. To erase the prejudice against depression, he’s bringing its normality
into focus.
Reynhardt Smit
Doctors gave up on Reynhardt Smit the day he was born. He had hydrocephalus, or
excess water in his brain. The verdict? Smit would only live for five months. But
physicians had underestimated his fighting spirit. Today, Smit is 25, a successful
musician and committed teacher.
Growing up, Smit observed his father’s band practices, the sounds echoing through the
house. At the age of seven, the curious child picked up his first guitar. Having never
learnt to read music, Smit taught himself to play the guitar, piano, and banjo simply by
listening. He acquired his skills on the saxophone from his father, continuing a family
legacy after he passed away.
Ollie de Wit
A wood-cut Robben Island sits atop a glassy table surface, enveloped by gleaming blue
swirls of resin. It’s an unusual celebration of one of our country’s most iconic locations.
The isolation of the island’s geography and previous prisoners is what furniture
designer Ollie de Wit wanted to portray when he created this piece.
Amy Braaf
Ever press pause during a movie to catch a frame of cinematic beauty? The frozen still
isn’t a singular image detached from the film but rather a snapshot of a larger story.
Amy Braaf’s photography dissects these very moments. By shooting through the lens of
the female gaze, she’s weaving new, nuanced narratives.
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.