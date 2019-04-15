#BeautifulNews

Heath Nash

If anyone can turn plastic milk bottles into intricate lampshades, it’s Heath Nash. He

made a name for himself on the design scene with his ability to transform waste into

objects of beauty.

But as his craft gained recognition, Nash realised it was to the exclusion of local

artisans. For decades, South Africans have upcycled trash to use in their everyday lives.

Now, their ingenuity returns to the forefront of the art world.

Obakeng Molepe

Obakeng Molepe captures things you can’t see. The photographer’s technical skills are

masterful to no end. But when the artist listens to his inner voice, he goes beyond

aesthetics and exposes the crevices of his mind. “ In his series, Ferry, mental health is

the main subject. To erase the prejudice against depression, he’s bringing its normality

into focus.

Reynhardt Smit

Doctors gave up on Reynhardt Smit the day he was born. He had hydrocephalus, or

excess water in his brain. The verdict? Smit would only live for five months. But

physicians had underestimated his fighting spirit. Today, Smit is 25, a successful

musician and committed teacher.

Growing up, Smit observed his father’s band practices, the sounds echoing through the

house. At the age of seven, the curious child picked up his first guitar. Having never

learnt to read music, Smit taught himself to play the guitar, piano, and banjo simply by

listening. He acquired his skills on the saxophone from his father, continuing a family

legacy after he passed away.

Ollie de Wit

A wood-cut Robben Island sits atop a glassy table surface, enveloped by gleaming blue

swirls of resin. It’s an unusual celebration of one of our country’s most iconic locations.

The isolation of the island’s geography and previous prisoners is what furniture

designer Ollie de Wit wanted to portray when he created this piece.

Amy Braaf

Ever press pause during a movie to catch a frame of cinematic beauty? The frozen still

isn’t a singular image detached from the film but rather a snapshot of a larger story.

Amy Braaf’s photography dissects these very moments. By shooting through the lens of

the female gaze, she’s weaving new, nuanced narratives.