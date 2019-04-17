The Green Party

Guest : Jason Sole



FROM THE OFFICIAL GREEN PARTY WEBSITE

Manifesto

The Green Party of South Africa – Also known as – The Government by the People Green

Party

The Green Party of South Africa ultimately believes in replacing representative

government by a system of universal participation in decision-making on an ongoing

basis.

Practically, however, we need to get a green voice in parliament to put law and

government spending into:

Stopping the practices that are destroying the ecosystems that give us life

Changing the emphasis from trying to create jobs no matter how they damage the

environment, to assisting people to have a good life and have what they need – even if

they cannot have employment

Ensuring that food is safe to eat, water safe to drink, air safe to breathe

Restoring damaged soils, aquifers, seas, ozone layer

Detoxifying rivers and lakes, soils and aquifers

Reforesting, restoring fish numbers in the seas and rivers

Rehabilitating wildlife, giving all animals rights

Creating a world for our children to inherit

The first truly democratic governmental system in the world:

Effective education for all in the art and science of living sustainably on the planet and

with each other

Environmental decisions that offer a sustainable future for all

A radical new approach to joblessness, crime and social problems

Background

The environmental situation on planet Earth requires much more immediate attention

than most people now realise. Conventional politics fiddles while Rome burns. Parties

make promises based on an old, colonial view of the world which saw a finite human

population surrounded by infinite resources. Today the reality is reversed.

The end purpose of setting up a Government by the People Green Party is to institute

radical changes county-wide in time to redress the destructive course we are at present

bent on. It is a green party that, in the election, will provide a powerful platform to bring

the urgency of our situation to the attention of the whole of South Africa – and the

world – and the steps required to address this.

This country has already demonstrated a remarkable ability to break from entrenched

patterns: maybe we can again lead the world in introducing a sane approach to

government which actually takes account of what is happening to the planet.

We make no bones about the fact that the changes we propose are radical and will

disrupt ordinary life for everyone. But this is wake-up time. If we don’t do it to ourselves,

now, whilst we still have alternatives, the awakening when climate and other global

changes hit us we be far more disastrous.

We are now joined by Green Party Spokesperson Jason Sole