Beautiful News Winner

Guest : Obakeng Molepe



Obakeng Molepe captures things you can’t see. The photographer’s technical skills are

masterful to no end. But when the artist listens to his inner voice, he goes beyond

aesthetics and exposes the crevices of his mind. He's struggled with depression for over

three years now,

In his series, Ferry, mental health is the main subject. “Depression is like any other

chronic illness,” Molepe says. To erase the prejudice against it, he’s bringing its

normality into focus.

The title of Molepe’s project alludes to the way his mind travels between worlds while

battling with mental health issues. “My art has become the way I speak out,” Molepe

says. But portraying these struggles isn’t easy. Through deep hues and distorted lines,

Molepe creates a range of minimal, intense images open to interpretation. “I rely

heavily on my instincts to guide the conversation I create,” he says. “I do not overthink

the process.”

Depression can be difficult to discuss, but Molepe is never one to shy from weighty

subjects.

Molepe also tackles topics like gender and religion, to challenge the status quo. Despite

his impressive portfolio – he’s been featured in Elle magazine and commissioned by

Adidas –Ferry is one of Molepe’s most profound projects to date. Mental health requires

accurate representation. With the creative approach of artists like Molepe, we can

broaden our understanding and ultimately, ensure healing.