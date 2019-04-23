Beautiful News

Guests : Thabo Dube

It was five minutes to midnight. Thabo Dube remembers the exact moment his life

changed. He was on the back of a motorbike, when in an instant, he hit the ground. After

colliding with another bike, Dube’s right leg had to be amputated and he was confined

to a hospital bed for nine months. The accident wrecked his body. But it was nothing

compared to what it did to his mind. Dube started buying cheap T-shirts and printing on

them. ‘With a T-shirt like this, who needs a leg?’ they read. It was an unusual pursuit, but

it kept him motivated to take on each day. Soon, Dube’s sartorial interest expanded to

leather crafting by stitching

wallets from offcuts. Conceptualising new designs gave Dube a reason to get up each

morning. His venture has now grown into a bag business called LETZ.

Amina Abrahams

Amina Abrahams never thought making atchar would change her life. But the world is

full of surprises – not always the good kind. All at once, her marriage fell apart and she

was retrenched. Abrahams was hit with a conundrum.

Abrahams had no income and two young children to feed. She was desperate to stay

afloat. So with a recipe handed down from her favourite aunt, Abrahams began selling

pickles.

Though she had no background in business, Abrahams filled her first bottles with

handcut lemon preserves and hoped for the best. Blending aromatic spices, rich oils,

and finely-chopped fruit and vegetables turned into a daily ritual. Soon, her mixtures

were a favourite in her neighbourhood of Kensington, Cape Town. With the

encouragement of

her loved ones, Abrahams’ Exotic Taste began its journey to the shelves of local grocery

shops.

Today, the entrepreneur’s blends can be found in 51 stores across the Western Cape,

with companies such as Shoprite supporting her success.

Jay Caboz

Superheroes and fantastical creatures walk among us. They’re quirky. They’re confident.

They’re cosplayers. And award-winning photojournalist Jay Caboz is documenting their

journey.

A combination of the words costume and play, the performance art allows people to

embody a fictional character. Though the unique activity originated in Japan, it is

attracting an ever-growing global community. Caboz created the Cos We Play project,

an initiative that captures the stories of South African cosplayers and the characters

they adopt. Many go to extreme lengths to create a perfect imitation of fiction, and

Caboz is compelled to take a deeper look.

Manuela Wall

Life in the city is like living in an advertisement. Giant billboards line congested

highways, fill shopping malls, and cover apartment block windows. Made from metres

of synthetic material, they turn to waste once the ad is over. When Manuela Wall looks

up at these commercial vinyls, she doesn’t see the product they’re selling. Instead, she

recognises an opportunity to turn a concrete jungle into an urban oasis.

Wall left her home in Germany to pursue her passion for gardening. She had little space

and barely any sun to satisfy her green fingers. On arrival in Cape Town, Wall discovered

Soil For Life – an organisation that teaches communities to grow their own food.

Dee Hendrickx

Rescuing animals isn’t all love and cuddles. Dee Hendrickx braves heartbreak every

time she takes in a parrot. The keen intelligence, sociability, and exotic looks of these

birds intensify their appeal as pets. But the amount of care they require can’t always be

met, which is why they’re brought to Hendrickx in horrific conditions. When humans fail

to understand them, the birds suffer. Four years ago, Hendrickx founded Brainy Birds, a

sanctuary for parrots. Her love for the species has spanned her entire life. When she

learnt of the unnatural circumstances that parrots endure in cages, she turned her

passion into action. Today, she has over 200 of them in her care. From booming macaws

and witty African greys to the littlest cockatiel, Hendrickx knows every one by name.

