Beautiful News

Guests : Thabo Dube
It was five minutes to midnight. Thabo Dube remembers the exact moment his life
changed. He was on the back of a motorbike, when in an instant, he hit the ground. After
colliding with another bike, Dube’s right leg had to be amputated and he was confined
to a hospital bed for nine months. The accident wrecked his body. But it was nothing
compared to what it did to his mind. Dube started buying cheap T-shirts and printing on
them. ‘With a T-shirt like this, who needs a leg?’ they read. It was an unusual pursuit, but
it kept him motivated to take on each day. Soon, Dube’s sartorial interest expanded to
leather crafting by stitching
wallets from offcuts. Conceptualising new designs gave Dube a reason to get up each
morning. His venture has now grown into a bag business called LETZ.
Amina Abrahams
Amina Abrahams never thought making atchar would change her life. But the world is
full of surprises – not always the good kind. All at once, her marriage fell apart and she
was retrenched. Abrahams was hit with a conundrum.
Abrahams had no income and two young children to feed. She was desperate to stay
afloat. So with a recipe handed down from her favourite aunt, Abrahams began selling
pickles.
Though she had no background in business, Abrahams filled her first bottles with
handcut lemon preserves and hoped for the best. Blending aromatic spices, rich oils,
and finely-chopped fruit and vegetables turned into a daily ritual. Soon, her mixtures
were a favourite in her neighbourhood of Kensington, Cape Town. With the
encouragement of
her loved ones, Abrahams’ Exotic Taste began its journey to the shelves of local grocery
shops.
Today, the entrepreneur’s blends can be found in 51 stores across the Western Cape,
with companies such as Shoprite supporting her success.
Jay Caboz
Superheroes and fantastical creatures walk among us. They’re quirky. They’re confident.
They’re cosplayers. And award-winning photojournalist Jay Caboz is documenting their
journey.
A combination of the words costume and play, the performance art allows people to
embody a fictional character. Though the unique activity originated in Japan, it is
attracting an ever-growing global community. Caboz created the Cos We Play project,
an initiative that captures the stories of South African cosplayers and the characters
they adopt. Many go to extreme lengths to create a perfect imitation of fiction, and
Caboz is compelled to take a deeper look.
Manuela Wall
Life in the city is like living in an advertisement. Giant billboards line congested
highways, fill shopping malls, and cover apartment block windows. Made from metres
of synthetic material, they turn to waste once the ad is over. When Manuela Wall looks
up at these commercial vinyls, she doesn’t see the product they’re selling. Instead, she
recognises an opportunity to turn a concrete jungle into an urban oasis.
Wall left her home in Germany to pursue her passion for gardening. She had little space
and barely any sun to satisfy her green fingers. On arrival in Cape Town, Wall discovered
Soil For Life – an organisation that teaches communities to grow their own food.
Dee Hendrickx
Rescuing animals isn’t all love and cuddles. Dee Hendrickx braves heartbreak every
time she takes in a parrot. The keen intelligence, sociability, and exotic looks of these
birds intensify their appeal as pets. But the amount of care they require can’t always be
met, which is why they’re brought to Hendrickx in horrific conditions. When humans fail
to understand them, the birds suffer. Four years ago, Hendrickx founded Brainy Birds, a
sanctuary for parrots. Her love for the species has spanned her entire life. When she
learnt of the unnatural circumstances that parrots endure in cages, she turned her
passion into action. Today, she has over 200 of them in her care. From booming macaws
and witty African greys to the littlest cockatiel, Hendrickx knows every one by name.
And that's our beautiful news for the week.
You know now what to do.
Drop us a whatsapp or sms on who you think should be featured in the Beautiful News
interview on wednesday.
so 072 567 1657.
Or 31567.
We're waiting to hear from you.
Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence PraxisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Tim LundyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lester KiewitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Akhona MashayaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.