Evicted Farm workers

About 52 families have been living in green canvas tents for more than a year at New
Orleans camping site in Paarl South, GroundUp reports.
They were evicted from farms in the surrounding Cape Winelands, including Simondium
and Wellington.
The Drakenstein Municipality has offered the campsite as emergency accommodation,
but is unable to say when the families can be moved to suitable accommodation.
Evictions in the broader Cape Winelands and in Drakenstein Municipality have created a
crisis. At least 20 000 people are at risk of eviction on Drakenstein farms.
"When the day-campers leave, we go and check for a piece of meat or other leftovers so
our children have something to eat," said Elsabe Goeieman, one of the people living in
the caravan park.
"Sometimes they [day visitors] feel sorry for us and give us their leftover foods."
Her family, together with most of the families in the park, were moved to the New
Orleans camp after being evicted from a farm in Simondium known as Die Blou Huis on
April 11, 2018.
GroundUp met Goeieman sitting outside on a weathered couch with her daughter and
three other residents.
"Most of us are unemployed now because we used to work seasonally on farms around
Simondium. We are really struggling... but what can we do?" she said.
Goeieman and her husband share a tent with their four children and two-month-old
grandchild.
Inside, the family have placed makeshift partitions of plastic sheeting and material.
"It gets so hot inside in summer, so we would rather sit outside with the small baby. In
winter, the wind blows through the holes in the tents and the tents flood when it rains
and our things get damaged … There are also a few people with TB and living in tents
doesn’t help," she said.
Goeieman said that since moving to the park, she had not been able to find a school for
her 15-year-old daughter, Michelle. Michelle’s old school was about eight kilometres
away from where they lived, and she would walk to school. She was forced to drop out a
few weeks after they moved to the park.
Goeieman said that for months after being moved to the park, the children stayed home.
Now, the younger children attend New Orleans Primary School, just a stone’s throw
away from the park.
"We moved here in April, so we struggled to get our children into schools. The younger
children got places, but not all the high schoolers. My child would love to go back, but
when I went in January, no one could take her," said Goeieman.
When the group were first moved to the park, Goeieman said, they were told the tents
were temporary and they would be moved to houses within months.
Elsabe Goeieman and her husband having been sharing a tent with their four children
and two-month-old grandchild for a year, since being evicted from a farm in Simondium.
"Drakenstein [Municipality] said they would build us Nutec [fibre cement board] houses,
but we are still waiting. We have no idea when we will move… The only upside to living
here is that we have electricity and running water," she said.
The group shares the park public toilets with day-campers.
A man living in the park, who identified himself only as Mr Scheepers, said: "Winters are
a problem for us... Many of the tents blew over last year and we had to help people in
the middle of the night put them back up. So imagine what will happen this winter."
Billy Claasen of the Rural Farm Workers Development Organisation said the situation
was unacceptable. "The sewerage system is under severe pressure due to the influx of
people there. People complain about the conditions there and no one listens."
Claasen accused the municipality of using the park as a "dumping ground" for people
evicted from surrounding areas instead of providing "dignified" accommodation.
Gerald Esau, director of Community Services at Drakenstein Municipality, said its
emergency housing plans had been brought to a halt by opposition from the
community.
"An emergency housing project with improved basic services is being constructed in an
area called Schoongezicht. Unfortunately, it was recently invaded by the surrounding
community who refuse that the evicted people be accommodated accommodated
there," he said.
The Drakenstein Municipality has offered the New Orleans campsite as emergency
accommodation for people evicted from farms but it is unclear when the families can
be moved to suitable accommodation.
"Drakenstein Municipality is providing 24-square-metre Nutec structures to the families,
but cannot provide a time frame as we are not sure how long the negotiations with the
surrounding community will take," said Esau.
Last month, a family of 11 who were evicted from the Windmeul Kelder wine farm,
repeatedly rejected the municipality's offer to house them at the caravan park. The
building offered to them, which was being used as a washroom, is not big enough to
house them and their belongings. The family is currently sitting by the R44 roadside.
Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation
March 29 at 8:16 AM ·
A family of 10 been evicted and now for the 4th day lives alongside the R44
Friday, 28 March 2019
08h00
The May family that was evicted from the Windmeul farm enters their 4th day alongside
the R44 road today.
We strongly believe that there is an error of judgement in this eviction order as it make
no provision for alternstive accommodation as set out by the ESTA act. Furthermore we
feel that the courts is failing our poor people. It is clear in this case that if you don't have
the money to litigate you will loose even if you have a strong case. We urge the
government to look into means and ways to assist poor farmdwellers in court cases as
the current system of the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform don't
work.
It is clear that the local municipalities failed our people and specially Farmworkers and
farmdwellers in this cases. DA run municipalities have a proven record that they never
oppose these eviction orders. We called on SALGA to step in and provide leadership in
this cases. For too long our people only been used as voting fodder.
Furthermore we call on WIETA to immediately call for a Moratorium on all its
accredited member farms until a mechanism is found for the displacement of families.
The need to sit around a table to find more human ways to address this crisis as it gets
out of hand now.
We also call on the President and the government to immediately call for a Moratorium
on evictions. This inhumanely living conditions and evictions must stop immediately. We
as NGO's also want an urgent meeting with the President to discuss issues affecting
Farmworkers.
