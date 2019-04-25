Things to do this Freedom Day

Guest : Sindile Mavundla
#Ride4Freedom
27 April marks Freedom Day an iconic celebration and commemoration of the first postapartheid
elections held in 1994.
#Ride4Freedom is a fun social ride aimed to celebrate the freedom of being on two
wheels while connecting people and communities by bridging the apartheid spatial
divide. The event is further aimed to make ‘owning a bike’ relative and important in
both affluent and marginalised communities.
The ride will start at the Velokhaya Life Cycling Academy the oldest cycling academy in
South Africa with a 10km ride through historic areas of Khayelitsha and further include
lunch at Cape Towns leading Tshiya Nyama ‘Rands Cape Town’.
Being a free social ride, we kindly request riders to cover their own refreshments at
respective stops throughout the ride.
#Ride4Freedom is open to entry, semi-pro and pro cyclists both young and old. *Please
bring your own bike*
Freedom Paddle on Freedom Day,
Entries for the second edition of the Freedom Paddle on Freedom Day, Saturday 27th
April have already doubled the entry received for the inaugural event last year, with the
race organisers hoping to set a new record for a Cape surfski race entry.
Last year 120 surfski paddlers took part in the 27km surfski race from the V&A
Waterfront in Cape Town around Robben Island and back, and so far 237 entries had
been confirmed for the 2019 race.
The record entry for a Cape surfski event is 305, set in the heyday of exploding interest
in surfski paddling in 2003 at Billy Harker's surfski series grading race at Fish Hoek.
The Freedom Paddle has been bolstered by being awarded the Canoeing South Africa
double ski championships for 2019, and in an unusual move, the national single ski
champs will be held in the Cape the day after the Freedom Paddle.
The race was started last year as an opportunity for surfski paddlers to pay tribute to
the legacy of former president Nelson Mandela on Freedom Day, by paddling around
the island where he spent 18 of his 27 years of imprisonment.
Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Tim Lundy
Guest : Lester Kiewit
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Akhona Mashaya
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.