Things to do this Freedom Day

Guest : Sindile Mavundla



#Ride4Freedom

27 April marks Freedom Day an iconic celebration and commemoration of the first postapartheid

elections held in 1994.

#Ride4Freedom is a fun social ride aimed to celebrate the freedom of being on two

wheels while connecting people and communities by bridging the apartheid spatial

divide. The event is further aimed to make ‘owning a bike’ relative and important in

both affluent and marginalised communities.

The ride will start at the Velokhaya Life Cycling Academy the oldest cycling academy in

South Africa with a 10km ride through historic areas of Khayelitsha and further include

lunch at Cape Towns leading Tshiya Nyama ‘Rands Cape Town’.

Being a free social ride, we kindly request riders to cover their own refreshments at

respective stops throughout the ride.

#Ride4Freedom is open to entry, semi-pro and pro cyclists both young and old. *Please

bring your own bike*



Guest : Robin Tindal



Freedom Paddle on Freedom Day,

Entries for the second edition of the Freedom Paddle on Freedom Day, Saturday 27th

April have already doubled the entry received for the inaugural event last year, with the

race organisers hoping to set a new record for a Cape surfski race entry.

Last year 120 surfski paddlers took part in the 27km surfski race from the V&A

Waterfront in Cape Town around Robben Island and back, and so far 237 entries had

been confirmed for the 2019 race.

The record entry for a Cape surfski event is 305, set in the heyday of exploding interest

in surfski paddling in 2003 at Billy Harker's surfski series grading race at Fish Hoek.

The Freedom Paddle has been bolstered by being awarded the Canoeing South Africa

double ski championships for 2019, and in an unusual move, the national single ski

champs will be held in the Cape the day after the Freedom Paddle.

The race was started last year as an opportunity for surfski paddlers to pay tribute to

the legacy of former president Nelson Mandela on Freedom Day, by paddling around

the island where he spent 18 of his 27 years of imprisonment.

Joining us on the line is organiser Robin Tindal