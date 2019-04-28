Science Link

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University Of Capetown
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Novavax vaccine trial shows people can be re-infected with Covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-The best investment! Is there such a thing?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Enjoy a classic movie from the comfort of your car - Galileo Drive-In is back! The Galileo Drive-In's summer schedule starts 18 February with a screening of Love Actually at Vredenhof Sports Field, Rondebosch. 1 February 2021 7:44 AM
'R13b in lost alcohol excise tax could have funded vaccine program' Liquor traders say they remain hopeful that the president will lift the booze ban when he next addresses the nation on Covid-19. 1 February 2021 7:05 AM
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
View all Local
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Politics
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Business
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I'm too vain, and the body has had two children now... I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Australia deadliest location in the world for shark attacks (surprise!) - survey Global figures dropped to 57 'unprovoked' shark bites in 2020, but fatal shark attacks off Australia spiked to an 86-year high. 31 January 2021 10:51 AM
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance "The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It's tricky - it's a Catholic country." 29 January 2021 2:46 PM
View all World
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours' success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
Science Link

Science Link

28 April 2019 11:31 PM

Guest : Sibusiso Biyela

Brought to you by Sibusiso Biyela of SciBraai.co.za


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

CoCT suspends metro cops involved in eviction of naked man - when do we question the actions of metro police officers? When will they be disciplined?

2 July 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for                                             Security and Intelligence Praxis

Artscape's New Voices 2020 Programme brings drama to your radios

2 July 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Rafieq Mammon |

Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August. 
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past. 

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Myburghs Waterfall walk

2 July 2020 9:17 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit?

2 July 2020 8:59 PM

Guest : Lester Kiewit

Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds

2 July 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|

The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
 
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that  "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement. 
Other grades will be phased during the month of July. 

Beautiful News feature: Food Flow

1 July 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Ashley Newell

Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
 
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable. 
 
 
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity

Subs bench with Akhona Mashaya

1 July 2020 9:55 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya 

Online Children’s Conference

1 July 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Lawrence Manaka 
              Liyema Saliwa

Today,  Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization. 

Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'

1 July 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Chantal  Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher  at Sunnyside Primary School

The last few months have been tough on the education sector. 
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital. 
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees. 
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight. 

Mars 2020 launch slips again

1 July 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus

The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
 
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com. 

The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced. 

The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.

Minister Zulu in talks to reintroduce R350 social relief of distress grant

1 February 2021 7:24 AM

With first vaccine shipment on its way, SA hopeful of ending COVID-19 nightmare

1 February 2021 6:43 AM

SA COVID-19 death toll hits 44,164 as 213 more fatalities confirmed

1 February 2021 6:16 AM

