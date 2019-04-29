Beautiful News

“Mommy, please make my hair flowy.” The question startled Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu.

She’d only ever seen her daughter’s afro as beautiful and couldn’t understand why she’d

want to change. Until Vilakazi-Ofosu took a closer look at her daughter’s dolls with

sleek blonde manes – none of them reflected children of colour.

Vilakazi-Ofosu knew the impact of hair on self-confidence, having worked with Caroline

Hlahla to manufacture natural textured hair extensions. Their experience inspired the

duo to create the Sibahle Collection – a range of dolls with natural hair. Each aspect of

the design, from facial features to clothing, bears resemblance to local cultures and

traditional attire. The selection includes dolls with albinism and vitiligo, afros and

braids

Keamogetswe Masango

Keamogetswe Masango had never seen shoes with wheels before. Flashes of colour

caught the child’s eye as a team of roller skaters flew past. Captivated by their theatrics,

she laced up a pair and joined the twirling and jumping. It didn’t take long to sync up

with their moves. After years of loneliness, Masango had found connection.

In 2015, she joined Roller Skate South Africa. With artistic skating, the organisation

transforms the sport into a creative outlet for her. The trend has swept across the

country, providing youngsters like Masango with invigorating opportunities for

expression. These skaters relish their time to perform, adding their own flair to their

routines by dressing up in traditional clothing. Hours of practice result in a spectacle of

movement.

Khensani de Klerk

It’s been 25 years since South Africa’s first democratic election. Legally, we have the

freedom to live wherever we choose. But the scars of the Group Areas Act are slow to

recover. From the tin structures in Gugulethu to the mansions in Umhlanga,

communities are still segregated by class and colour. Together with a friend Khensani

De Klerk founded Matri-Archi(tecture), a collective rethinking the structure of our cities.

The team consists of 12 talented individuals, from researchers and designers to

filmmakers and a lawyer. Together, they promote inclusive city development and

provide spatial education. Since 2018, they’ve hosted workshops in Switzerland,

collaborated with Nairobi Design Week, and built a digital network that spans the

globe.

Zola Ngxakeni

Dressed in a slick kit, Zola Ngxakeni balances his bike on its back wheel. Children call

out his name as he cycles through the community of Kayamandi, Stellenbosch. When

Ngxakeni started competing, he never set out to become a role model. Instead, riding

was a form of escape.

Ngxakeni spent his childhood roaming on two wheels alongside his friends. A local

pump track offered the kids the opportunity to try out their biking tricks. There,

Ngxakeni landed the jumps with ease. As his skills improved, his horizons widened.

Ngxakeni transitioned from BMX competitions to mountain biking.

The sport gave him the courage to persevere. In 2018, he took on his most gruelling

race yet, the Cape Epic. Despite only four months of preparation under his belt,

Ngxakeni crossed the finish line.