Beautiful News

The surgery took nine hours. By the time the doctors trudged out the operating theatre,
Groote Schuur Hospital was at the centre of an international media hype. On 3
December 1967, the first human heart transplant took place right here in South Africa. A
medical miracle at the time, the procedure is still transforming lives today.
For Johan Roos, it’s given him not only a new heart, but a new course. Later this year, 80-
year-old Roos will be competing at the World Transplant Games in the United Kingdom.
As far as he knows, he’ll be the first octogenarian to ever compete. The sporting event
raises awareness about the success of transplants and the need for organ donation.
South Africa has a critical shortage of donors. By encouraging others to
contribute, more people like Roos can enjoy their lives to the fullest.
Cathrine Mathebe
Cathrine Mathebe dons her sparkly tutu and busts a move. This 63-year-old isn’t your
average gogo. Just a few years ago, she could barely stand without crutches.
Overweight, riddled with arthritis, and struggling with high blood pressure, Mathebe’s
poor health controlled her life. She spent days in bed, dependent on painkillers. When
doctors prescribed surgery on her knee, Mathebe reached her breaking point. She
refused to let that happen. One morning, when no one was home, Mathebe eased out of
bed. Upbeat music played from the radio in the background. Mathebe began to sway
her hips, using a broom for support.
It was painful at first. But she pushed herself to dance every morning, revelling in the
increasing ability to move. Within months, Mathebe was walking with confidence and
feeling like her younger self. Her neighbours gawked when she powered on past them.
The dancer invited them to join her impromptu routines, until there wasn’t enough
space for so many people in her home. Mathebe now leads her crew in the streets.
Earl Mentor
Earlier this year, politicians debated whether to deploy the army into the Cape Flats. It
seemed the only way to combat the violence was with more violence. Earl Mentor has
also been facing the fight against gangsterism, but with words as his weapon.
The writer, poet, and musician began his mission after he lost his best friend in 1998.
“He died a gangster, with nothing,” Mentor says. The ordeal set him on a path to save
himself and his community. Mentor picked himself up and penned a new mindset.
Armed with his book, Cape Flats Karma - Biography of a Coloured Seed, he now coaches
high-risk communities in the Western Cape. The core message is that there are
alternatives to a life of drugs and gangs. Mentor’s goal is to enable others to aim for
happiness and fulfillment outside of toxic influences.
Luxolo Witvoet
Look beyond the corrugated zinc walls. South African townships are pulsating with style.
People wrapped in vibrant patterned textiles punctuate images of dilapidated buildings
and taxi ranks. Their ornate garments enhance their surroundings. Luxolo Witvoet’s
photos are a response to the singular narratives that focus on poverty and crime. The
figures in his photos stand tall like exclamation points. They aren’t the end of a
sentence. Instead, they mark the beginning of a conversation about representation.
Witvoet is a photographer, film editor, and director. Growing up in Langa, a Western
Cape township, he experienced how areas like this were used to limit people of colour.
As an artist, he sought ways to uplift rather than restrict people.
Martha Makhura
Martha Makhura has tenderness written into the lines of her palms. At her crèche in
Gugulethu, there are 160 children in her charge. Entering as tiny toddlers, they flourish
under her watchful eye until they’re ready for primary school. The quality of care a child
receives in the early stages of their life has a profound impact on their cognitive
development.
But not every child has equal access to learning resources .
Makhura’s pre-school has now been running for over two decades. With the help of
donors and several caretakers, more than 20 000 children have passed through her
doors. Affectionately called Mama Martha, she provides children in her community with
the chance to reach their potential.
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.