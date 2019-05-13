Beautiful News

Guests : Chris Bertish
What does it take to redefine impossible? When Chris Bertish set out to cross the
Atlantic Ocean with just a stand-up paddleboard, he was certain he’d face
unimaginable terrors. But having planned this challenge for five years, the adventurer
was relentless. His greater purpose – to transform the lives of children – pushed him
forward.
In December 2016, Bertish began his voyage from the coast of Morocco to the
Caribbean island of Antigua. His custom-built stand-up paddleboard, the ImpiFish,
included shelter, navigation, and communication technology inside the hull. Travelling
at an average of 69 kilometres per day, Bertish paddled at night to avoid excessive sun
exposure. But two weeks into his journey, disaster struck. Bertish hit stormy weather,
dangerous waves and technical trouble. He persevered, completing his mission 93 days
and 7 500 kilometres later.
Glenda Jones
Glenda Jones twirled across the expanse of dust and grass. Her stage: the playgrounds
in the Cape Flats. It was an attempt to break away from the chains of oppression that
bound her community.
On Sundays, Jones would turn her garden into a make-shift theatre, charging the
neighbours five cents to view her home-based productions. Watching her grow in
stature and skill inspired others to join in.
In 1999, Jones founded the Afrika Ablaze Dance Company out of the same backyard. To
this day, all she requires for admission is an unshakeable love for dance. Each student
that takes the stage receives special attention to cultivate their natural style of dance,
singing, and acting. Jones’ devotion to dance has unfurled into performances across the
country. Productions such as When Cranes Fly question humanity and where it’s going.
Her vision is to create work that counters unreachable standards of beauty.
Anthony Gird
The melted chocolate folds like silk as it’s poured. When it’s set, each block is then
dropped in a mound of cacao powder, creating a decadent dust cloud. Delicious scents
stir childhood memories of Willy Wonka sashaying through his chocolate factory.
Anthony Gird is a chocolatier too. But unlike the fictional character’s exploitation of
bite-sized Oompa Loompas, Gird keeps it ethical.
His own little factory began as a home experiment as he merged art, science, and raw
cacao. But Gird’s delight halted momentarily when he realised that even the sweet skill
of chocolate-making has a dark side.
The cacao industry, most notably in the Ivory Coast, is one of the largest contributors to
deforestation and child slavery. While so many big companies profit off this, Gird
wanted to do better.
The chocolatier engages directly with farmers in Tanzania and South Africa, regularly
visiting the farms and vetting processes.
Nikiwe Dlova
When it comes to styling natural locks, Nikiwe Dlova is the queen. Her crowning jewels?
Beads, braids, and wool extensions. The renowned hair artist’s creations are an artistic
and political statement. In South Africa, hair has been used as a tool for oppression,
from pencil tests during apartheid to rules at schools that still prohibit dreadlocks and
afros.
Experimenting with her friends’ hair in high school helped Dlova create the unique
styles that would become her signature pieces. “I use hair as a means to express myself,”
Dlova says. “It’s a fun way to show my personality and tell a story.” Whether piled high
on her head or falling below her knees, Dlova’s work never fails to capture attention.
Mishal Weston
Mishal Weston can reveal a universe of beauty in the things you throw away. With the
art of scanography, he’s a maverick. The alternative form of photography replaces a
camera with an ordinary office scanner. Zooming in on mundane objects, Weston
explores a new perspective on the world around us. From seashells to seeds, bottle caps
to bird feathers, there’s nothing Weston doesn’t see as beautiful.
A graphic designer, working from home left Weston uninspired, isolated, and deeply
depressed. Examining objects up close gave him a reason to get out of bed every day
and explore the world around him. During neighbourhood walks and seaside strolls,
Weston collects objects that have fallen by the wayside, anticipating the masterpiece it
could be.
Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Tim Lundy
Guest : Lester Kiewit
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Akhona Mashaya
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.