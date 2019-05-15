Beautiful News

Guest : Zinhle Zulu



Zinhle Zulu is a modern day praise poet. She pays tribute to her heritage not only with

words, but finely detailed illustrations too. Growing up, she heard extraordinary tales of

Zulu culture. Safeguarded by oral tradition, these chronicles of history have been

passed down over generations. Through her art, Zulu contributes to the evolution of

storytelling. “I want to use my culture as a tool for teaching and uplifting others,” she

says.

While studying at the Open Window Institute in 2017, Zulu won a Gold Craft Loerie

Award for her zine, Holy Hustle. The recognition bolstered her confidence. To continue

sharing these vital stories, she founded Zuluvisual. The illustration studio’s projects

place a contemporary twist on the proverbs and fables of Zulu heritage. In her work,

Zulu depicts her culture using vivid colours and bold textures. Her latest venture is a

comic about a heroic young girl, Nandipha, who is tasked with protecting the Zulu

Kingdom.

In celebrating her heritage, the illustrator is encouraging reading among youth.

“Learning to read and write is the foundation to changing the future for the better,” Zulu

says. Her tales engage South African audiences and enable children to discover their

own stories. “If I can get Zulu kids to read things they can relate to when they see their

culture, then I’ve done my job,” she says. With pen in hand, Zulu is advancing the

tradition of storytelling