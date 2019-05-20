Beautiful News

Guests : Lebohang Kganye
Lebohang Kganye flipped through the albums. A young woman smiled up from the
photos, a familiar face from a time she didn’t recognise. After her mother’s death,
Kganye searched for her presence.
Afraid of forgetting the person she knew – her voice, her personality, her movements –
Kganye put on her mother’s clothes and imitated her poses in the family snapshots. As
she photographed these recreations, Kganye began bridging the space between loss
and the continuation of life.
By superimposing her self-portraits onto the old photographs, Kganye creates a striking
sequence of images. She emulates her mother’s vibrancy, as the double exposure
reflects the connection between parent and child. But the effect also emphasises their
division in time, and Kganye’s attempt to understand her mother’s experiences.
Her series, Ke Lefa Laka: Her-story, is a profound homage to the woman who raised her.
Ralph Bouwers
On Lavender Hill’s most dangerous street, 17 little ballerinas transcend into a world of
stillness. Their dance is a fearless act of reclamation in an area notorious for its
violence. Children raised in this neighbourhood are desensitised to the crime, with kids
as young as 10 years old working as drug mules. Ralph Bouwers grew up here. He
understands their plight. It’s why he’s dedicated to their upliftment.
To break the normality of life amid gangsterism, Bouwers created The Guardians of the
National Treasure in 2003. Through the NPO, he provides food, clothing and activities
such as soccer and netball. Bouwers’ approach is holistic, taking into account the
attention and affirmation children need.
The focus on fun is an active reminder for the kids that a life of crime isn’t their only
option. Bouwers’ next venture is to work with ward councillors to organise sport and
recreational classes on a field alongside Blode Street, known to locals as the ‘The
Battleground.’ His efforts are turning this warzone into a space of possibility, one where
he can raise children, not gangsters.
Stout
Ever seen a dog mount a paddleboard, dive into ocean swells, and summit mountains?
Stout does it with astounding ease, all while dragging his human on a leash behind him.
The canine’s life is the stuff of legend. He helps protect endangered wildlife, regularly
joins his local running club, and has even dabbled in a film career. But after traversing
an array of fearless activities, Stout may have to take an indefinite hiatus.
If Stout could talk, he’d tell us that he’s a Belgian Malinois, born in April 2011, loves
catching frisbees, and is Doug Turvey’s favourite travel partner. The pair work as
adventure guides in the Western Cape, leading people through a series of actionpacked
activities. No hike is too long, no trail run too jagged, and no paddleboard too
unstable for this team. But it’s not just adrenaline pumping journeys that Stout is known
for. He’s also a very good boy. Together with Turvey, he’s taught companionship and
dog care across South African townships, raised money for the Endangered Wildlife
Trust, and supported the Green Dogs Conservation. Stout also fosters orphaned puppies
and kittens until they’re ready for their own escapades. With sloppy kisses and
boundless enthusiasm, Stout leaves an indelible mark on everyone he meets.
Beautiful News made this piece for an international day of trans, biophobia and
homophobia last week.
This International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia we stand in
solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. Be inspired by stories of South Africans who
have found expression
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.