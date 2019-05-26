No to SARS cigarette tracking

Guest : Francois Van Der Merwe
A RUSHED NEW SYSTEM for tracking cigarettes in South Africa will award a multi-billion
rand tender to a monopoly, yet may fail to curb the R8 billion illegal cigarette trade,
was the warning today from the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa (TISA).
Originally conceptualised under the watch of Tom Moyane while he was Commissioner,
SARS issued a Request for Proposals on April 26 2019, with a deadline of 20 June 2019
for bidders to submit proposals for the appointment of a single service provider, and is
then attempting to implement in 12 months a system that has taken the EU and Ghana
more than four years of consultation and trials to achieve.
SARS intends to appoint a single service provider for an unprecedented 8 years to
implement a system which will impact on wholesalers, retailers, distributors and
manufacturers, at significant cost and without consulting the value chain stakeholders.
The contract will be worth billions of Rand to the winning bidder.
SARS lost more than R8 billion last year due to volumes not declared. Therefore, any
new system should primarily focus on addressing the main problem, which is volume
verification through digital technology at the point of manufacture. This will address
the core of the problem.
TISA says it supports Track and Trace systems which address the most profitable aspect
of the illicit trade and ensures the legal tobacco sector makes inroads into one of the
world’s worst illegal markets.
“These are complex, hi-tech systems that must be able to plug into the existing, as well
as future technology used by SARS, retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers so data
can be shared in real time,” said François van der Merwe of TISA.
“Rolling out such a sophisticated, IT-intensive system requires enough time for
preparation, consultation and testing and TISA is concerned that the rushed process
being followed by SARS has skipped these critical steps. It will impose excessive and
impractical regulatory burdens on small retailers when the real problem lies with local
manufacturers who are evading taxes. This will only encourage retailers to sell illegal
products because they won’t be able to cover the compliance costs of receiving legal
cigarettes”.
The Chairman of TISA said the error in the tender request sent out by SARS, is that it
does not reflect the realities of the cigarette market in SA. 80% of cigarettes are retailed
by small informal retail shops who are not equipped for the new rules and will be
forced out of the legal trade as a result.
“The system specified in the tender will capture only the legal market and could drive
illicit trade up further.
“TISA is acutely aware of the urgency of reversing the phenomenal growth of the illicit
tobacco trade since the disastrous Tom Moyane era at SARS and we applaud the
revenue service’s determination to do so. We have already seen some positive results
from new SARS crackdowns and tax revenue seems to be stabilising for the first time in
many years.
“It would be disastrous if this rushed process resulted in the adoption of a system that
would not only fail to achieve its stated goals but actually lead to increased illegal
trade.
“It seems if an unsuitable proposal is on the cards and the appointed service provider
stands to make billions of Rands out of it. For SARS to have come out with a detailed
proposal in a frantic hurry without any consultation with the sector is deeply worrying.
“We call on SARS to invite retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers to a round-table
discussion to ensure that the chosen process will be effective and efficient.”
Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Tim Lundy
Guest : Lester Kiewit
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Akhona Mashaya
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.