Challenging gangsters to a fight

Several residents road through the streets of Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp yelling over a
loudhailer for the gangs to come fight them. Several vehicles driving in convoy, flanked
with armed residents escorting the motorcade, made their way through the 'hot spot'
areas of gangland calling the gangsters out to the street for a shoot-out.
A group of community activists wearing bulletproof vests and carrying guns took to the
streets of Port Elizabeth's northern areas on Sunday in a bid to drum up support against
the fight on gangsterism.
By early Monday morning, police confirmed that a criminal probe into the march and
motorcade was being investigated after a series of videos emerged on social media.
Authorities have since warned that the probe was in terms of the Gathering Act after the
group allegedly had no permission to stage the walkabout.
Several residents, whose faces were covered, rode through the streets of Gelvandale,
Helenvale and Bethelsdorp yelling over a loudhailer for the gangs to come fight them.
Several vehicles driving in convoy, flanked with armed residents escorting the
motorcade, and made their way through the “hot spot” areas of gangland calling the
gangsters out to the street for a shootout.
Several videos of the motorcade emerged on Sunday evening shortly after it was
stopped by Bethelsdorp police.
The show of force comes after a message on the Gelvan Patrols Sector 2 Facebook page,
which is effectively a neighbourhood watch, called for residents, security companies and
other roleplayers to join them in a show of force.
The message called for all interested parties to meet at 2pm on Sunday for a “peaceful
motor convoy” starting at the Gelvandale Track.
“We call on all members of the community, peace-loving citizens, neighbourhood watch
members, crime fighters, security companies and everyone at large, let's stand together
in unity.”
The call for unity follows a string of gang-related attacks over the past four weeks which
has left 10 people dead and close to 20 injured.
The latest spate of shootings at the weekend saw Dillion Jordaan, 22, shot and killed at
a house in Bham Place in Bloemendal.
Jordaan was shot and killed while he was getting a haircut on Saturday morning.
Jordaan’s 29-year-old friend who was with him was shot multiple times but survived.
By 2pm on Sunday, a 46-year-old man was sitting in the garage of his house in Renecke
Street in Helenvale when two unidentified gunmen opened fire, shooting him in the leg.
The videos, which are going viral online, show a man yelling out of the car window in
Afrikaans with a loudhailer, challenging the gangsters to come out of their homes and
fight.
The group called all the gangsters cowards and called out the 16 Honde Gang (16 Dogs
Gang) to come into the street and fight them.
“You (gangsters) are cowards. Come shoot us. Come on, there is no safety for the people
of Katanga (Helenvale). Where are the 16 puppies? Here we are. Come fight us. Katanga
(Helenvale), you cannot let the 16 puppies hold you under siege.
"Come on Katanga, come on people, stand together. This is our place. You let the gangs
hold you under siege. They rob and shoot innocent people and children.
"Where are they, come on 16 puppies, where are you? Where are all the gangsters. You
hiding away now. We have a real challenge,” one of the men in the video shouts.
One of the videos was uploaded to the groups' Facebook page with a message stating:
“A little something about today... We taking back our streets... Enough is enough. Away
with gangsters!!!”
One of the event organisers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the drive
was part of a show of force.
“Mothers and women were crying in the street and clapping their hands to show their
support to us while we were going past.
"They appreciated the call for unity and we wanted to show them that they are not
alone. We are here to help them and take back the streets,” he said.
The convey was joined by an estimate 100 people and about 20 to 30 vehicles –
including various private security companies.
“We need them to stand up and fight together. We have been trying to get the police to
assist us with these projects but we do not have much joy.
"They are more worried about the guns we carry which are all legally owned,” he said.
Questioned if the group was linked to former anti-gang groups, People Against
Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) or Pagaf, the organiser confirmed that some members
were formerly part of the group.
"Due to the stigma attached to the names we are trying to take a different approach,"
he said.
Asked about the police stopping the motorcade, the organiser said that they were
pulled over in Bethelsdorp by Nyala’s and the tactical response team.
“They were worried about us not applying for permission to have this march. We tried
to explain that it is a show of force and support.
"We have tried to work with the police, but they view us as vigilantes and at some stage
even target us when we do neighbourhood patrols,” he said.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed a case under the Gathering Act
was opened and being investigated.
"Police are warning community members that they are not above the law and such acts
are tantamount to intimidation and can have tragic results.
"Any marches must be done within the ambit of the law. Acts such as this is seen as
counteracting our efforts of constructive and meaningful engagements with community
leaders and religious fraternities.
"The police will not allow a state of lawlessness while stamping the authority of the
State," she said.
Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence PraxisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Tim LundyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lester KiewitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Akhona MashayaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.