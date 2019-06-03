The Storyteller of Riverlea

7de Laan stars Zane Meas and Christo Davids present Van Wyk -

The Storyteller of Riverlea, the story of Chris van Wyk, at the

Baxter Flipside for a limited season from 12 to 29 June.

Two award-winning South African stage and television stars Zane Meas and

Christo Davids, once again team up to present Van Wyk - The Storyteller of

Riverlea, which comes to the Baxter Flipside for a limited season, from 12 to

29 June This follows its sold-out success at the Market Theatre earlier this

year.

Created and performed by Meas, directed by Christo Davids, The Storyteller

of Riverlea explores the life of renowned South African author Chris Van Wyk

- his influence as a poet and a writer and as a political activist, as well as his

family life and his battle with cancer. This production pays homage to his

humour, political values and his storytelling abilities, all of which have

touched the lives of everyone that he encountered and those who have read

his works.

Zane and Christo both performed as Chris Van Wyk in Janice Honeyman's

adaptation of Shirley, Goodness and Mercy which played to full houses in the

Baxter Theatre Centre’s production which was also staged at the Market

Theatre in 2008. The Storyteller of Riverlea marks the fifth collaboration

between the two soapie stars, in a partnership that spans 12 years.