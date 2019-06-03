Beautiful News

Guests : Bulela Lesea



The passengers drag themselves off the bus. After a hard day’s work, it’s good to finally

be home. But their shoulders slump at the sight in front of them – a dilapidated bus

shelter mirrors their fatigue. To Bulela Lesea, his neighbours’ despondency is unlike

their usual liveliness.

Lesea realised he could brighten up their environment and raise people’s spirits. Using

his skills as a painter, he is spreading colour throughout Wolwerivier.

A self-taught artist, Lesea brings luminous characters to life with the streaks of his

brush. Children watch as he paints, captivated by his deft movements and the

transformation of their home.

Jethro Jaftha



Self-love is Jethro Jaftha’s secret weapon. It’s a strength that’s taken years to hone. The

words of others don’t hurt him like they did before. Growing up, children taunted him

for his curly hair and skinny frame. Jaftha tried to fit in, even attempting to play sports

he didn’t enjoy. Nothing helped.

He remembers feeling like he was stranded at sea, unable to swim. Once Jaftha left

school, a photographer invited him to step in front of the camera. The results of his first

modelling shoot transformed Jaftha’s perception of himself. The source of his pain was

in fact his power.

Today, Jaftha believes his features are his greatest asset and harnesses this to celebrate

his heritage. Now a successful model, Jaftha is using his experience with bullying to

uplift others.



Terence Mentor

Terence Mentor has a confession. He used to be jealous of the bond that his two-yearold

shared with his wife. When Mentor made the admission on social media, his fears

resonated with other parents.

Mentor decided to create an authentic, intimate handbook for fathers like him. The

result is AfroDaddy, his online meeting place to share the challenges and triumphs of

fatherhood.

Mentor draws from his experience of fostering 14 children with his wife, Julie. In the

past four years, they’ve opened their home and hearts to give children from welfare

agencies the care they deserve. Mentor is now a full-time dad to Liam and Eli. Both boys

feature in the AfroDaddy platform as Mentor gives an honest look into his life with

them. With videos, blog posts, and podcasts, Mentor is breaking the silence on male

parenting. The social stigma attached to men sharing their emotions, especially on

public platforms, can make some conversations uncomfortable. Mentor dives into the

discomfort and addresses issues across the parenting spectrum.



Carvin Goldstone

Every word out of Carvin Goldstone’s mouth is a biting observation of life. The

comedian’s masterful range of accents cross cultural bounds, while his fiery wit keeps

crowds in constant fits of laughter. Goldstone grew up surrounded by storytellers, and

his Indian, black, and coloured heritage influence many of his jokes.

Raised in Newlands East, Durban, Goldstone forged bonds with a diverse network of

people. They became his foundation of support as he kickstarted his career. He voices

their stories, sharing honest and hilarious tellings of life in South Africa. Laughter has

the power to take us off the defensive, something Goldstone uses to grapple with

difficult social topics.

Recently, the comedian embarked on a world tour of 21 countries. While Goldstone

garners international recognition, he’s still committed to his roots. To open doors for

up-and-coming entertainers from Durban, Goldstone founded the Next Generation

Comedy Show.

The platform ensures that the tales of his hometown are never forgotten, and that

there’s space for new ones to be heard. Most of all, Goldstone is uniting people through

humour. Rather than laughing at each other, we can laugh with each other.

Beautiful News has kicked off youth month with the above film. Hear some of the voices

from released stories that make this country's youth extra special