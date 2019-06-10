Hero Nurse

Guest : Tshepo Lephoi of Ofentse HR Solutions



Sister Colleen Grehan at Groote Schuur Hospital has been a nurse for most of her life

and she's never taken leave.

An expert in complex wound care, she's saved many lives – and treated on average 270

patients a month.

Sister Grehan has to officially step down now but has no plans to stop doing what she

loves as she still has plans to do community nursing.

"When I was small when anything happened they called me, at school they called and

people say this followed me, you didn’t choose nursing. It called me. And I think that

sticks with you.”

Sister Grehan is meticulous, a stickler for doing things the right way.

She has deep empathy as solid and sensible as her shoes, she has the ability to make her

patients feel like everything will be alright.

****

Tshepo Lephoi of Ofentse HR Solutions believes at looking the matter a bit

closer to see the underlying factors.

This is where the fixing needs to be done, whether it be a too-macho

organisational culture or employees who see their jobs as precarious. But he

also says failing that there are ways to force employees to get better, faster,

and not put others at risk.