Beautiful News Winner

Guest : Balini Naidoo | Fashion and Textile Designer at Balini



If your clothes could talk, what would they say? Designer Balini Naidoo believes an

outfit can do more than make a statement. Naidoo’s uncle is visually impaired, and she

realised he struggled to identify his clothing. Choosing what to wear and reading the

size and wash care details on a label can be a challenge for people who can’t see.

“Fashion should be inclusive,” Naidoo says. So she began creating garments which

enable people to become more self-reliant. With her range of braille apparel, she’s

altering the industry.

In 2018, Naidoo founded her eponymous line, Balini, designing clothes with a braille

identification system printed on them. Each item has a pattern of raised blocks,

explaining what would typically go on the label as well as the colour and style. The

garments are also reversible, making them easier to wear. Naidoo’s range is as

fashionable as it is practical, keeping to a minimalist aesthetic and soft tones. With a

degree in Fashion and Textiles from Durban University of Technology, she’s determined

to thread social responsibility into her work.

For each purchase, Naidoo donates a percentage of the profit to the Cape Town Society

for the Blind, ensuring empowerment on multiple levels. Her innovative creations prove

that fashion can have a tremendous impact, while sending a message to other

designers. “Continue thinking out of the box and address social challenges that are

close to you,” Naidoo says. She’s the only person in South Africa creating clothing

especially for people who are visually impaired. As Naidoo redefines the possibilities of

her craft, she’s transforming lives. Inclusivity looks good on everyone.