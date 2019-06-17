Beautiful News

Guests : Delicia De Vos

Delicia De Vos is an expert at using self-confidence to navigate discrimination. Living

with albinism showed her how difficult it can be if you don’t believe in yourself.

When her parents sent her to a school for the blind in Cape Town, De Vos was

confronted by negative perceptions of albinism. Aware that the way people treated her

was caused by ignorance, De Vos leaned towards the education sector as a career

choice. She now works in the Disability Unit at the Cape Peninsula University of

Technology, where she has implemented a number of services to support students with

learning challenges. These range from large computer screens for the visually impaired

to an embosser that converts written documents into braille, and digital recorders for

students struggling with hearing.



Morena Leraba

Morena Leraba steps on stage, a Basotho hat on his head, blanket draped around his

shoulders, and raises the heavy wooden stick in his right hand. What may seem like an

elaborate costume is actually the musician at his most authentic. Leraba is a sheep and

goat herder from Mafeteng in Lesotho. Standing in front of a crowd of screaming fans,

nothing about him seems to make sense. Yet when he begins to sing, everything does.

Herding animals is a rite of passage in Lesotho, initiating youngsters into adulthood. In

the silence of the mountains, Leraba learnt to recognise the call of the cattle, the

whistle of the wind, and the power of his own voice.

Just over two years ago, he began experimenting with famo – a genre of Sotho music

created by mineworkers – by layering on rap verses and hip-hop beats. In an attempt to

get a leg in the music industry, Leraba would take a bus to Cape Town and reach out to

producers. He often came home with nothing. But along the way, people began to

notice his extraordinary sonic fusions.



Jessica Dewhurst

Who would choose to live in dire poverty? To enter a life of crime just to survive?

Marginalised individuals often have no other choice. Gross violations of people’s basic

human rights lead to cycles of violence. Jessica Dewhurst confronted this reality when

she started volunteering in high school. But the catalyst for her activism came when

Dewhurst was attacked at the age of 18. Facing her assailants in court, she felt

compassion instead of anger. As their stories unravelled, Dewhurst understood the

conditions that drove people to such lengths. If she wanted to solve the most

entrenched problems, she’d have to go to the root of them.

In 2013, Dewhurst co-founded The Justice Desk – a non-profit organisation that works

across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. Her goal is to uplift people through

training and education, and in doing so enable them to protect their human rights. The

projects Dewhurst has implemented range from assisting disabled and elderly people in

Khayelitsha to teaching girls self-defence, mentoring young men on masculinity and

consent, and reaching vulnerable youth through creative arts.

While running an initiative of this scope, Dewhurst also earned a master’s degree in

Social Development. Her team has since improved the lives of over 30 000 people.

Every person they reach now has the ability to lead their own change. To address the

most prevalent and devastating problems in society, Dewhurst is dismantling the

systems of injustice that sustain them.



Olivia Pharo

Olivia Pharo has no intention of slowing down. When the nurse resigned, she could have

taken her pension and travelled the world. But this was actually the start of her bringing

better healthcare to Atlantis, a suburb in the Western Cape. Working at a local hospital,

Pharo experienced the burden that gang-related casualties placed on medical staff. She

grew increasingly frustrated at the disproportionately high number of patients limiting

the time and quality of care she was able to give. To ensure they receive the care they

deserve, she cashed in her pension and used it to open her own clinic.

In March 2019, the nurse started Sister Pharo’s Primary Health Care. Alongside a small

but dedicated team, she offers services ranging from medical tests and suturing to

family planning. Pharo also does house calls, bringing aid to those who are bedridden

or don’t have transport. With more time to spare, Pharo can offer thorough treatments

and long term solutions.

Having been a nurse for close to three decades, Pharo remains as committed as when

she began. If people are in need, she’ll be there. “It’s not only an honour but a privilege

to serve my community,” Pharo says. In little over three months, more than 700 patients

have benefitted from her clinic. The residents of Atlantis can now place their trust in the

compassionate hands of Sister Pharo. When we put others before ourselves, we find

endless opportunities to transform lives.