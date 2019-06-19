UWC and SABC in historic media partnership

Guests : Gasant Abader



On Tuesday the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and the Western Cape SABC

signed a historic partnership agreement. The provincial broadcaster will assist the UWC

Media Society - a student driven initiative - to enhance the student experience by

developing media and broadcasting skills.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at the UWC Bellville campus, will

give UWC Media Society students opportunities to learn from professionals working for

various platforms including radio, TV and digital media.

The student driven UWC Media Society is comprised of three streams - print, radio and

television. The partnership between UWC, SABC Western Cape and Goodhope FM will

include on-the-job observation in newsrooms and radio studios.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Student Development and Support, Professor Pamela Dube,

said the University and the UWC Media Society are very excited about the partnership

with the public broadcaster. “The SABC will help equip students with the skills and

expertise, with content packaging, news, entertainment and information. The students

will also have the opportunity to experience newsrooms and the various roles and

responsibilities, particularly in radio, TV broadcast media and digital media,” Prof Dube

said.

“The SABC will also help our students to set up our campus radio studio and provide

guidance and training on how to use the equipment, especially in the digital age. We

are looking forward to walking this journey with the SABC, and we are counting on their

expertise since they will be taking students on site for observation and coaching.

Included in the MoU is a partnership with Goodhope FM, but also so much more.”

SABC Provincial General Manager, James Shikwambana, said the SABC is excited about

this new partnership and that it is ready to start working with the students. “The SABC

Western Cape can’t wait to help with the setting up of the campus radio station. As the

biggest roleplayer in the industry we are excited and are happy to help. This is a journey

that we are looking forward to start,” Shikwambana said.

UWC Media Society’s Onke Qhoyi, the sports editor for the student newspaper platform,

is excited about the partnership. He is particularly interested in learning about the radio

and television industries.

UWC's Gasant Abader joins us on the line