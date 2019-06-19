Switching insurance

Guest : Peter Tshiguvho, CEO of Metropolitan Retail



Just like most South Africans, you probably want what is best for yourself and your

family. Supporting your dreams is the need for financial security and the knowledge that

you can weather any storm. With this in mind, you have dutifully taken out a funeral

policy, a life policy and invested in a retirement annuity or pension plan.

And then something major or unexpected occurs that makes you re-evaluate your

entire situation. Enter switch triggers – significant changes in circumstance that alter

your financial ballparks – such as marriage, birth, changing jobs, buying a new house or

an illness.

Some switch triggers are more low-key – perhaps your policy has reached the end of its

term, you are feeling the strain of too many financial commitments, or you are in debt. A

reflex action might be to cash in your policies or switch to a cheaper option.

In fact, financial strain is something many South Africans struggle with. A Metropolitan

study shows that many people do not budget properly and do not account for

fluctuations or unseen expenses. Fluctuating fuel, electricity and commodities prices

don’t make it any easier to budget with certainty.

The reality is, however, if you do not stick to some kind of savings regimen and insure

yourself against unexpected events, your dreams and financial security could quickly go

up in smoke. If this happens, you may not be able to give your children the best

education possible, buy a new car or enjoy a relatively stress-free retirement.

So, what do you need to consider before switching policies, cashing them in or deciding

not to have them at all? While price is often the main consideration when choosing a

particular policy, there are many other factors that should be considered before making

a final decision.

Service delivery

According to Bain’s Customer Behaviour and Loyalty in Insurance Report, which

surveyed more than 174,000 retail insurance consumers in 18 countries, insurance

customers worldwide want insurers to be accessible, accurate, fair, fast, empathetic and

reliable – for every customer in every encounter.

If you are considering changing your policy, it is important to first consider how well the

insurance company has treated you in the time you have been insured with them. Has

the company responded to your queries quickly? Are the employees friendly and

helpful each time? Do they listen to you properly? Are your issues resolved to your

satisfaction? Was it easy to make a claim or resolve an issue?

Conduct research – will the company you are considering changing to be able to offer

the same service? Will it honour your claims? Does it have the necessary financial clout

to do so? Here it may be helpful to check reports by industry benchmark bodies such as

the South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SAcsi), which is conducted by Consulta,

or Ask Afrika Orange Index to find out more about the reputation of the company you

are considering.

A critical trait of insurers who manage to build customer loyalty is their ability to adopt

a customer-centric approach in every aspect of the business. Key to this is harnessing

the immense amount of data that is available to understand customers in an allinclusive

way and give them what they want.

In this respect, do you feel like your insurer understands you and is offering you

products that make sense to you and that are relevant to your particular life-phase?

More than insurance

Today, customers expect more than just insurance from their insurers. Benefits can

include repatriation services if a family member dies far from home, assistance with

arranging a funeral and advice that extends to all parts of a person’s financial life goal

that they are trying to provide for.

The best protection for you and your family

Switching life policies to a cheaper option could be a short-term solution with adverse

outcomes. Some of these include: new waiting periods, a significantly reduced pay-out

for your family in the unfortunate event of your death or removal of valuable premium

waiver benefits.