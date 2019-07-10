James Small

Former Springbok winger James Small has died at the age of 50.

It's understood he suffered a heart attack and died at a Johannesburg hospital on

Wednesday.

Small played 47 Tests for the Springboks between 1992 and 1997 and was part of the

team that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

He also played provincially for the Lions, Sharks and Western Province.

He made his international debut against the All Blacks in 1992 and made his final

appearance against Scotland in 1997.

In that final test match, he scored his 20th try, becoming the leading Springbok try

scorer at the time, eclipsing Danie Gerber’s record.

Small became the first-ever Springbok to be sent off in a match due to his dissent

towards a referee.

In recent years, he turned to coaching and assisted Robert du Preez at NWU-Pukke and

the Leopards before joining Pirates in Johannesburg as an assistant coach.

Small was not without controversy though; in 2001, he admitted to abusing his girlfriend

at the time Christina Storm-Nel.

He was the fourth member of the Springbok squad from 1995 to pass away, after Kitch

Christie (coach), Ruben Kruger (flank) and Joost van der Westhuizen (scrumhalf).

