Beautiful News Winner

Guest : Mark Jeneker



Shades of darkness lingered over Mark Jeneker’s life. He’d dealt drugs in Mitchells Plain

for over 20 years, did time in prison, and eventually began using the substances he sold.

After being kicked out of rehab, it took the death of both his teenage sons to stop

Jeneker in his tracks. He couldn’t continue this way. Drawing from his childhood passion

for art, he created opportunities that continue to colour his story today.

While trying to get clean, Jeneker picked up a brush and started painting to calm his

mind. When he didn’t have the funds for his son’s funeral, Jeneker sold his art to pay for

the ceremony. He realised then that he could use his abilities to give back to the

community he’d been taking from. For so long, Jeneker had the power to destroy

children’s lives by selling drugs to them. But with art, he could inspire them to strive for

more. So Jeneker began offering free classes to schools in Mitchells Plain. It’s been

seven years since Jeneker chose this path. Today he’s a role model, a LeadSA hero, and

the owner of his own studio.