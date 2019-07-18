Cape Town Wrestling

Guest : Shaun Koen

Johnny Palazio



They say that pro wrestlers learn to fall. Well you can get up close and personal as they suplex, bodyslam and power bomb each other, and 􀂉nd out for yourself.

AWA is a promotion owned and run by SA wrestling legend Shaun Koen. It’s the country’s biggest wrestling promotion and in 2004 had a season long TV run on ETV (under the name AWF).Koen is a second-generation wrestler (son of Jackie Keon), who has been driving the industry locally since 1987. He’s trained a large bulk of the wrestlers on the AWA roster and still runs a wrestlingschool under the AWA name. Koen also famously defeated WWE Superstar Triple H in an arm wrestling match during the WWE’s 1996 tour in South Africa.Its not the WWE, its Cape Town wrestling at its best and its fun and it proves to be so as community halls in the Northern Suburbs are packed out for 􀂉ght night. Joining me now on the phone is Shaun Koen who is enjoying some time out in Robertson and joining me in studio is wrestler Johnny Palazio......