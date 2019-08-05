DJ READY D

A man of many talents and even more beats, Legendary DJ and hip-hop veteran Grand

Master Ready D, is getting South Africans dancing to the sound of the ghoema drum

with his latest single titled, ‘G-Squad Anthem’.

G-Squad Anthem is a fusion of traditional Cape Town minstrel music known as ghoema,

hip-hip, dance music and EDM. It is the first track of its kind and pushes the boundaries

of music evolution and has inspired hip-hop dancers of Cape Town to come up with a

dance sequence to accommodate the energy and thinking behind the song.

DJ Ready D has partnered with mobile music streaming app, JOOX, to extend this

movement. The campaign in essence is a celebration of what made us and will

culminate in the G-Squad Album .

ABOUT DJ READY D

Grand Master READY D is without a doubt SA’s number one DJ. He won the SA DMC

Championship four times and also won the Western Cape Regional Champs and DJ OF

THE DECADE awards. Various publications rated him amongst the top thirty Hip Hop

DJ’s in the world.

Perhaps better known as the DJ for (POC) Prophets of the City, He toured Europe

extensively with POC and BVK for a period of 12 years – performing alongside groups

like Public Enemy, Fugees, Ice T, Spearhead, James Brown, Rob Swift, Steve D, Will

Smith, Black Eyed Peas, DJ Spinna, Jazzy Jeff, Slipnot, Cypress Hill, Eve, Akon, Grand

Master Flash, etc

If not behind the Decks – he is producing music for various Artist and TV shows. He

enjoys superstar status with a cult following all over the Africa: Definitely the most

exciting DJ in SA to see perform live.