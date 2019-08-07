Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property: Falling demand in office property market
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
John Loos - Property Economist at FNB
125
Today at 05:10
Prep for 2021 Academic year begins as all educators return to schools
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
125
Today at 05:46
With dwindling Covid-19 cases is it time to lift the booze ban?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
The Galileo Open Air Cinema Drive-In returns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Ash - Co-owner of Galileo Open Air Cinema
125
Today at 06:44
Moolah Monday - paying off your car loan quicker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Bowren - CEO at Fincheck
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: From teacher to Covid data tracker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sugan Naidoo
125
Today at 07:20
Increase in busts of illegal medicines including Ivermectin
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University Of Capetown
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Novavax vaccine trial shows people can be re-infected with Covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray
125
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
125
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
125
