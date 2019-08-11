RAMAPHOSA CAMPAIGN DONATIONS

Guest : Sanusha Naidoo



A group of politicians, including a minister and a deputy minister, were seemingly paid

millions for their role in President’s Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 ANC presidential campaign,

Sunday Independent reported.

According to that newspaper, it had seen the campaign's bank records as well as emails

and financial statements which identify the beneficiaries of the R1bn campaign fund.

It has been reported that Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

was paid R5m for her role in the campaign, paid through a company called Phore Farms

Pty Ltd, of which she was the managing directing before being made a minister.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya was reportedly paid R2.3m; ANC

national executive committee (NEC) member Enoch Godongwana was reportedly paid

R400 000; while former Free State MEC Mxolisa Dukwana was reportedly paid R600 000.

The Sunday Independent also revealed some of the funders to the CR17 campaign,

which included eNCA director and owner of Hosken Consolidated Investments, Johnny

Copelyn, who reportedly donated R2m, while former Absa chief executive Maria Ramos

reportedly donated R1m to one of the CR17 trust accounts.

Ramos has since been appointed to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board by

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Other donations made pre-conference reportedly include large sums from billionaire

Nicky Oppenheimer’s family, Oppenheimer Memorial Trust board member Bobby

Godsell, former Imperial Holdings chief executive Mark Lamberti, financial services

company Sygnia Ltd board member Andre Crawford-Brunt, Goldman Sachs Southern

African chief executive Colin Coleman and Eskom board member Sifiso Dabengwa.

Sunday Independent could not obtain comment from a number of people, including

Ntshavheni, Siweya, Ramos, Dabengwa and Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko,

among other implicated persons.