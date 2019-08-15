Interplanetary Cultural Travel

Guest : Iain Harris



INTERGALACTIC CULTURAL TRAVEL

As far as I can see, this is the first entry onto the internet that looks at cultural travel

from an intergalactic point of view.

The premise was: we can hardly engage with each other on earth as a single species,

how are we going to manage meeting other species on different planets? What tools

can we draw on in assisting us to deal with intergalactic cultural exchange?

I was drawing on what Coffeebeans Routes has been doing since 2005 with cultural and

creative travel, to provide a sense of how deep into the future we might be gracious

intergalactic travelers with a deep respect for intergalactic cultural diversity.

With space travel taking off, we need to be ready not for space travel 1.0 or 2.0 but

space travel 10.0... and that means we have to already be beyond just the sites, but

immersed in culture. How do we begin to understand how to interact with species that

don't look like us, and don't confirm to the rules of our physical and intellectual worlds?

Presented in 2017 at the We Are Africa trade show's FUSE conference event.

The tech team played the wrong presentation, this was an older version, I'd stayed up

through the night to improve it and had submitted an enhanced, more cohesive version,

but when I got up on stage to present, the old one was cast to the screen, and asking

them to revert was going to cost too much time and upstage the event, which would

have been disrespectful to fellow speakers, so I rolled with it. It could have been a lot

better, and perhaps fewer delegates would have skeef-eyed me and avoided me at

lunch...