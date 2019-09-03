AFRICAN DIASPORA on JHB Violence

Guest : Nicholas Mabhena



Police fired rubber bullets in the Johannesburg CBD as attacks on foreign-owned shops

resumed on Tuesday afternoon.

Violence erupted in the same area where Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed

residents earlier in the day.

Jeppe residents have told Cele that they want foreign nationals gone immediately.

South Africans involved in the mass looting in the CBD said they were targeting foreignowned

shops because they were involved in the drug trade.

Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has summoned South Africa's high

commissioner for a meeting to discuss the ongoing looting of foreign-owned shops in

South Africa.

Several parts of the province including the Johannesburg CBD, Ekurhuleni and Pretoria

have been gripped by violence since the weekend.

Joining us on the line is Nicholas Mabhena Egqabutho, the head of the Zimbabwe

chapter of the African Diaspora Forum & Marc Gbaffou the Chairperson of the African

Diaspora Forum .

Yusuf Lalkhen from the Salt River Heritage Society where a grade 10 learner was

assaulted after a sustained bullying campaign after she was elected class monitor , the

other learners objected because she's originally from the DRC