Lawyer against Abuse

Guest : Lindsay Henson



Lawyers against Abuse condemns rampant acts of gender-based violence and demands

government to strengthen the justice system response to these crimes.

In response to recent reports of widespread rape, murder and abuse of women and

children across South Africa, non-profit organisation Lawyers against Abuse (LvA)

strongly condemns these rampant acts of gender-based violence (GBV) and demands

that the South African government take immediate action to strengthen the justice

system response to these crimes.

While recent events have once again “shocked” the country, there is nothing new about

South Africa’s high prevalence rates of GBV. According to the World Health

Organisation, South Africa’s female interpersonal violence death rate was 4.8x the

global average in 2016. According to most recent SAPS data from 2017/18, a woman is

murdered every three hours in South Africa, not accounting for motive. While accurate

statistics on the prevalence of sexual violence are difficult to ascertain due to a high

degree of under-reporting, the problem is substantial.

LvA believes that one of the main reasons for the continued violence is the failure of

the justice system in GBV cases. These failures create an environment where

perpetrators of violence are not held accountable for their actions. Despite strong laws,

victims rarely see justice due to inadequate resources and severe deficiencies in

implementation by local state actors. For example, research shows that a perpetrator is

arrested in only 58% of reported rape cases, only 18.5% of these cases ever go to trial

and only 8.6% of these cases end in a conviction. GBV victims are often further

victimised when seeking justice by discriminatory police attitudes, victim blaming and

the traumatic and adversarial courtroom environment.

Without comprehensive support services, GBV victims are expected to navigate this

complex and often hostile legal process alone. Furthermore, the complexities of the

trauma associated with violence and the negative impact on the psychological

wellbeing of victims create further obstacles for victims in accessing justice. In most

cases, victims have no one to turn to for help when the system fails them.