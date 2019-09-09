#Beautiful News

Claudius Sibanda

The wilderness is right on our doorstep. To have such a diversity of animals in South

Africa is a privilege. But in cities, many see their proximity as a threat. As human

development encroaches on natural habitats, more animals are in positions they

wouldn’t have been in before – trapped in buildings, hit by vehicles, and poisoned by

rodenticides. Urban wildlife need protection now more than ever, a responsibility

Claudius Sibanda has taken up with zeal. For the past 10 years, he’s dedicated his time

to rehabilitating these creatures and returning them to the wild.

Sibanda is one of the founding members of Friends of Free Wildlife, a community-based

animal rescue organisation located in Johannesburg. In his care are owls, tortoises, and

porcupines, as well as jackals, genets, storks and a myriad animals that you don’t expect

to see roaming the city streets.

Mandisa Monakali

The year was 1989. South Africa was in the throes of apartheid. Women in townships

were the most oppressed on account of their gender, race, and class. Subjected to

atrocities at the hands of men, they had nowhere to turn. When Mandisa Monakali’s

husband assaulted her, there were no crisis centres nearby, counsellors who spoke her

language, or anyone to stand up for her.

Monakali began Ilitha Labantu in Gugulethu. It was the only organisation to support

victims of gender-based violence in Western Cape townships at the time. The initiative

has since expanded to other provinces, providing life-saving services. These range from

counselling and support groups to safe houses for women to move in and move on with

their lives.

Louzanne Coetzee

Louzanne Coetzee doesn’t need to see the track to dominate it. The Paralympic athlete

is breaking records despite only beginning her running career seven years ago at

university. Coetzee says. She was born with Leber congenital amaurosis, a condition

that results in undeveloped retinas and loss of vision. Yet Coetzee still leaves dust in her

wake.

In 2016, she accomplished the unthinkable. Coetzee broke the world record in the T11

category for the 5 000m. This made her the first blind female athlete to run this distance

in under 20 minutes. On top of that, Coetzee holds the 800m record in Africa.

Sboniso Hlope

The school bell rang out in the distance. Sboniso Hlope unzipped his bag and carefully

removed his books. Struggling to balance, he placed a jotter on his lap and began to

write. Hlope had no desk to work on, no teacher to listen to, and no classroom to

participate in. Diagnosed with autism, he needed to attend a school that catered to him.

But his father, a gardener, couldn’t afford it. So every day, Hlope sat under a tree, in the

valley of KwaNyuswa in KwaZulu-Natal, yearning for an education. Little did he know,

his story was about to become the lesson of a lifetime for South Africa.

Touched by Hlope’s perseverance, the woman who employs his father shared the boy’s

plight on social media. Her photographs of the neatly-dressed child reading under a

tree broke the hearts of all who saw it. The Angel Network, a non-profit organisation,

caught wind of Hlope’s story and began crowdfunding for his schooling requirements.

Within months, they received more than R80 000, with each donation bearing a message

for Hlope. Thanks to the aid of countless South Africans, his dream has now come true.

Nazeema Jacobs

Nazeema Jacobs never imagined herself blossoming like this. After leading a life of

non-stop clubbing and drug addiction, everything took a turn for the worse. For five

years, she had nowhere to live but the streets of Cape Town. Her story isn’t an isolated

case. According to the Western Cape Government, there are close to 5 000 people who

are homeless in the city. Simply providing shelter and handouts isn’t working. So how do

we end the cycle of homelessness and addiction?

Three years ago, Jacobs joined Streetscapes, a gardening project that rehabilitates and

uplifts the homeless. Their urban garden grows vegetables to be sold to local

businesses and is tended by people who come off the street. The profits, along with

donations, go toward paying these budding gardeners. Working the land, gently

planting each seed, and watering the crops has given Jacobs a routine, responsibility,

and an income. These are all key to forming stability – and a sense of purpose.