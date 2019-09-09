Beautiful News

Claudius Sibanda
The wilderness is right on our doorstep. To have such a diversity of animals in South
Africa is a privilege. But in cities, many see their proximity as a threat. As human
development encroaches on natural habitats, more animals are in positions they
wouldn’t have been in before – trapped in buildings, hit by vehicles, and poisoned by
rodenticides. Urban wildlife need protection now more than ever, a responsibility
Claudius Sibanda has taken up with zeal. For the past 10 years, he’s dedicated his time
to rehabilitating these creatures and returning them to the wild.
Sibanda is one of the founding members of Friends of Free Wildlife, a community-based
animal rescue organisation located in Johannesburg. In his care are owls, tortoises, and
porcupines, as well as jackals, genets, storks and a myriad animals that you don’t expect
to see roaming the city streets.
Mandisa Monakali
The year was 1989. South Africa was in the throes of apartheid. Women in townships
were the most oppressed on account of their gender, race, and class. Subjected to
atrocities at the hands of men, they had nowhere to turn. When Mandisa Monakali’s
husband assaulted her, there were no crisis centres nearby, counsellors who spoke her
language, or anyone to stand up for her.
Monakali began Ilitha Labantu in Gugulethu. It was the only organisation to support
victims of gender-based violence in Western Cape townships at the time. The initiative
has since expanded to other provinces, providing life-saving services. These range from
counselling and support groups to safe houses for women to move in and move on with
their lives.
Louzanne Coetzee
Louzanne Coetzee doesn’t need to see the track to dominate it. The Paralympic athlete
is breaking records despite only beginning her running career seven years ago at
university. Coetzee says. She was born with Leber congenital amaurosis, a condition
that results in undeveloped retinas and loss of vision. Yet Coetzee still leaves dust in her
wake.
In 2016, she accomplished the unthinkable. Coetzee broke the world record in the T11
category for the 5 000m. This made her the first blind female athlete to run this distance
in under 20 minutes. On top of that, Coetzee holds the 800m record in Africa.
Sboniso Hlope
The school bell rang out in the distance. Sboniso Hlope unzipped his bag and carefully
removed his books. Struggling to balance, he placed a jotter on his lap and began to
write. Hlope had no desk to work on, no teacher to listen to, and no classroom to
participate in. Diagnosed with autism, he needed to attend a school that catered to him.
But his father, a gardener, couldn’t afford it. So every day, Hlope sat under a tree, in the
valley of KwaNyuswa in KwaZulu-Natal, yearning for an education. Little did he know,
his story was about to become the lesson of a lifetime for South Africa.
Touched by Hlope’s perseverance, the woman who employs his father shared the boy’s
plight on social media. Her photographs of the neatly-dressed child reading under a
tree broke the hearts of all who saw it. The Angel Network, a non-profit organisation,
caught wind of Hlope’s story and began crowdfunding for his schooling requirements.
Within months, they received more than R80 000, with each donation bearing a message
for Hlope. Thanks to the aid of countless South Africans, his dream has now come true.
Nazeema Jacobs
Nazeema Jacobs never imagined herself blossoming like this. After leading a life of
non-stop clubbing and drug addiction, everything took a turn for the worse. For five
years, she had nowhere to live but the streets of Cape Town. Her story isn’t an isolated
case. According to the Western Cape Government, there are close to 5 000 people who
are homeless in the city. Simply providing shelter and handouts isn’t working. So how do
we end the cycle of homelessness and addiction?
Three years ago, Jacobs joined Streetscapes, a gardening project that rehabilitates and
uplifts the homeless. Their urban garden grows vegetables to be sold to local
businesses and is tended by people who come off the street. The profits, along with
donations, go toward paying these budding gardeners. Working the land, gently
planting each seed, and watering the crops has given Jacobs a routine, responsibility,
and an income. These are all key to forming stability – and a sense of purpose.
Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Tim Lundy
Guest : Lester Kiewit
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Akhona Mashaya
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.