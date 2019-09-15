Susana Kennedy

Susana Kennedy is a Television and Radio Producer and Host, a Speaker, Entrepreneur, Creative Consultant and Philanthropist. She has Produced films for both local and international release, worked with the best in all area’s of the creative industry and is passionate about making a difference. Throughout her career all of Susana’s work has had one thing is common, she is a change maker who always aim’s to empower and celebrate individuals for their efforts and achievements.



Most recently she teamed Entrepreneur coach Brian Walsh and has launched Real Success TV, which celebrates personal development and success stories the world over. Adrian Lazarus, the Director of Bokeh International Film Festival and Susana Partnered to created Bokeh TV, which will be going into its second season this year. It is show that celebrates the creative geniuses that make this world so incredibly interesting and beautiful, while introducing the world to young up and coming talent that will shape our future. Susana is a regular contributor on Cape Talk and has two shows on 2oceansvibe Radio.



Susana founded the Mentorship program for the Silibona fund which enables previously disadvantaged girls achieve higher education while supported by a mentor. She also has a Community Center in Gugulethu, which she supports. It has a creche, feeding scheme for the destitute (feeding between 150-300 people daily), various support groups for children affected by abuse and violence, elderly, single parents, unemployed and more. There is also education and support for Aids and other dreaded disease affected families and much more.