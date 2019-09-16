Beautiful News

Guests :



Tshepang Mahlatsi

Stigma thrives in silence. Though mental illness affects everyone, conversations about it

remain in the shadows. That’s why Tshepang Mahlatsi is telling his story. After

confrontations with the police during the #FeesMustFall protests, the student was

diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In the process of recovery, he realised he wasn’t the only one struggling at university. By

sharing his experience, Mahlatsi is bringing mental health issues to light.

Mahlatsi founded Next Chapter, an organisation at the University of the Free State, to

destigmatise the dialogue on mental health.

Denzil Pillay

Fashion should enhance our self-esteem. Instead, Denzil Pillay’s confidence was shaken

by the lack of larger clothing sizes.

Pillay’s early experiences have influenced his direction as a designer today – one who is

committed to making garments for every body type. Adorned with rhinestones, feathers,

and tassels, his designs encourage people to show off who they are rather than shy

away.

He forayed into fashion in 2014 when he started experimenting with makeup

application and clothing design. Pillay’s hidden talent has since come out to shine. His

creations are made for everyday people, catering to all genders and sizes.

Mike Schlebach

Mike Schlebach surfs in trash. When he takes to the swells, plastic bottles ride

alongside him. As a big wave surfer, Schlebach is determined to conserve his

playground.

playground. Schlebach’s approach is to revolutionise not just ocean clean-ups, but

fashion.

Together with designer Jasper Eales, Schlebach transforms used fabrics such as yacht

sails, PVC truck tarps, and display banners into stylish bags and laptop covers. .

Cleaning up the ocean isn’t effective if the trash just sits in a dump alongside other

items that don’t degrade. Schlebach and his team give waste a second life.

Lutendo Ramadwa

Letsie is fiercely proud to be a woman. The poet, known as Princess Lutendo, pens and

performs eloquent compositions as her ode to womanhood. But each verse of praise has

a deeper purpose.

Delving into issues such as HIV and gender-based violence, Letsie’s verses are laden

with empathy, consolation, and above all, understanding. Her words offer comfort to

bruised souls, pay respect to survivors, and acknowledge those who have fought

oppression. The poem ‘A Woman’ is dedicated to mothers, from street sweepers to

leaders in parliament.

Though Letsie hails from the city of Thohoyandou in Limpopo, she’s reaching out to

people across South Africa. She released her debut album in 2019, titled Poetic (Session

One), which combines music with her poetry.